'Irresistible' drama hailed as 'a joy to watch' just dropped on Netflix

A highly acclaimed British drama, which was hailed as "irresistible", has just dropped on Netflix – and we can't wait to give it a watch.

We Live In Time follows a couple, played by Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Florence Pugh (Little Women), and their love story over the course of a decade.

While the film first hit UK cinemas on 1 January, it's finally found a home on Netflix and is already the top film on the streamer in Ireland.

What is We Live in Time About?

We first meet the characters when Almut, a chef and former figure skater, accidentally hits Tobias, a recently divorced Weetabix sales rep, with her car.

Viewers then see their romantic relationship develop through different points in time over the years.

© Alamy Stock Photo Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh bring We Live in Time to life

The official synopsis reads: "Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives.

"As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance."

Praise for the show

With a 79% rating on rotten tomatoes, it's safe to say the film was met with a very positive response – with many praising the chemistry between British actors Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh.

After debuting at the Toronto film festival in September 2024, the Guardian gave it four stars, hailing it as "irresistible", "smart and sensitive crowd-pleaser".

It went on to praise the two leads, writing: "It’s such a joy to watch two such assured and natural performers allowed the room to exercise both movie star and actor muscles as well as showcase their ease with both comedy and drama."

The review continued: "Their chemistry is just so electric that it would be hard to imagine how any of it could work quite so well without them."

Talking to the Radio Times, the film's director, John Crowley, was asked about Florence and Andrew's on-screen chemistry.

© Alamy Stock Photo Florence Pugh plays chef Almut

He said: "I had an instinct that the two of them would work well together, and that's not based on anything. That's just a hunch, right? So it's very unscientific."

Who stars in We Live In Time?

Leading the cast is Florence Pugh as Almut and Andrew Garfield as Tobias.

The two A-listers are supported by Grace Delaney as Ella (their daughter), Lee Braithwaite as Jade, Aoife Hinds as Skye and Adam James as Simon Maxson.

© Alamy Stock Photo We Live in Time isdirected by John Crowley

Other cast members include Douglas Hodge as Reginald, Amy Morgan as Leah, Niamh Cusack as Sylvia, Lucy Briers as Dr. Kerri Weaver, Robert Boulter as Dr. Hernandez, Nikhil Parmar as Sanjaya, Kerry Godliman as Jane, Heather Craney as Buffy Jones, Marama Corlett as Adrienne Duvall.

We Live In Time is available to watch on Netflix in the UK and Ireland now.