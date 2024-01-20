Joe Alwyn hangs out with Andrew Garfield, Zayn Malik for first public appearance of 2024

Joe Alwyn is ready for a busy 2024 as he reunited with old friends on Saturday January 20, for Paris Fashion Week, marking his first public appearance of the year.

The British actor – who split from Taylor Swift in early 2023 after over six years together – was joined by Andrew Garfield, Zayn Malik and his The Favorite co-star Nicholas Hoult for the Loewe Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

The 32-year-old rocked a pair of light wash denim jeans in a loose flared style, paired with a chocolate brown sweater and a deep aubergine-colored velvet peacock coat with a deep collar.

© Jacopo Raul Joe Alwyn attends the Loewe Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France.

Inside the event, he was captured by fellow guests talking with Andrew – who previously dated Emma Stone, one of Joe's former co-stars and also his upcoming co-star in new film Kinds of Kindness, and who is also one of Taylor's close friends – and posing for pictures with Nicholas, whom he met several years prior as they worked together on the Yorgos Lanthimos film The Favorite, for which Olivia Colman won an Oscar.

Also in attendance was Taylor Russell – who is dating another of Taylor's ex-boyfriends, Harry Styles – Callum Turner, The Crown's Josh O'Connor, Jamie Dornan, Jamie Bell, and Zayn Malik, who was once close to Taylor as he shares three-year-old daughter with Gigi Hadid, another of the singer's best friends.

Joe was then snapped leaving the event with Heartstopper actor Kit Connor.

Jamie Dornan, Zayn Malik and Andrew Garfield at Loewe's PFW S/S 2024 show

Joe has three films on the docket for 2024 with Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness in post-production and potentially looking at a late 2024 release, while Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brodt, Felicity Jones and Emma Laird, has wrapped filming and is also in post. He also wrapped filming in late 2023 an adaptation of Hamlet, starring Riz Ahmed in the titular role of the Shakespeare character.

'All Too Well' singer Taylor – who is preparing to return to her sold-out Eras Tour – and the UK-born Conversations with Friends star were a notoriously private couple, and as a result little is known about their time together. It is believed that they began their romance after first meeting at the 2016 Met Gala, where Taylor was chairing the event.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 2020 Golden Globes

The lyrics in the song 'Dress' – "Flashback to when you met me, your buzzcut and my hair bleached" – perfectly describes how both Taylor and Joe appeared that evening while attending the event. However in the weeks after that event, Taylor enjoyed a whirlwind romance with Tom Hiddleston, until they split in August 2016, and it is thought by many fans that the song 'Cruel Summer' is about Taylor falling for Joe while dating Tom.

In early 2017 it emerged that the pair were in a relationship, and had kept it under wraps, and her 2020 documentary Miss Americana revealed that they "decided together" to keep their personal lives private.

They never walked the red carpet together, although they did sit together at the 2020 Golden Globes, and attended a 2019 Bafta after-party.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe contributed songs to her albums Folklore and Evermore, writing under the pseudonym William Bowery; she then publicly thanked him during her Grammys acceptance speech when it won Album of the Year, her third.

In April 2023 it was revealed that the pair had split several months prior, but it had been "amicable". Taylor is now dating Kansas City Chiefs' tight-end Travis Kelce.