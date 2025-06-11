Meet Fubar star Monica Barbaro’s famous partner

Oscar-nominated Monica Barbaro is dating a fellow Hollywood heavy hitter. The mystery man has made waves in the industry and is most known for his roles in The Amazing Spider-Man, as well as in The Social Network.

Looks like Monica has her sights set out on Andrew Garfield. Due to the lovebirds spending time together in the public eye lately, the budding relationship has been getting online buzz, and it's time to find out more about Monica's new beau.

Who is Andrew Garfield?

The actor was born in Los Angeles, however his family immigrated to the United Kingdom when he was young. He was always interested in acting from an early age and graduated from London's Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2004.

© Variety via Getty Images The star keeps his private life out of the spotlight

Andrew first gained traction overseas, as he acted in several stage roles. His initial role was for the Manchester Royal Exchange, and he received the Manchester Evening News Theater Award for being the Best Newcomer for the play Kes in 2004.

He was honored with the same award a year later for his performance in Romeo and Juliet. In 2006, the actor garnered the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Outstanding Newcomer.

© WireImage Monica has been linked to Andrew since early 2025

Andrew made the successful transition from the theater to the silver screen in 2005, thanks to his role in the TV series Sugar Rush. Next, he had a guest role in the popular show Doctor Who in 2007, and also got the lead role in the film Boy in the same year.

His leading role in Boy earned him a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in the competitive category. The prestigious award was his breakthrough into Hollywood, and he's gone on to act in movies such as The Other Boleyn Girl, Never Let Me Go and of course, the Spider-Man franchise.

© Getty Images for W Magazine They met at a party in Hollywood

When did Monica and Andrew start dating?

The new lovebirds were first seen posing in pictures alongside Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg in February 2025, at W Magazine's Best Performances party, which took place in Los Angeles.

Later that month, they were spotted enjoying the Richard II play, by theatergoers in London. The two have been enjoying their time together by going to parties in Los Angeles and even tending to errands such as grocery shopping, as a pair.

Although Andrew did not attend the Met Gala in May he hugged the star outside of the Mark Hotel right before she made her red carpet debut at the iconic fashion event of the year.

© Getty Images Neither Monica nor Andrew have confirmed the relationship

Have either publicly confirmed their relationship?

Neither have confirmed nor denied their relationship, however Andrew has publicly stated in 2024 that he does not want to comment about his dating life.

He explained to Esquire: "I have never, and I won't ever, speak about or confirm or deny anything about my personal life with anyone, ever."