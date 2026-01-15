Tonic Health influencer Sunna van Kampen has a famous Strictly Come Dancing wife

Tonic Health star Sunna van Kampen has a famous wife who previously appeared as a professional on Strictly Come Dancing. The nutrition influencer is married to Anya Garnis, to whom he has been wed for just under a decade.

Sunna, 37, walked down the aisle with the TV star, 43, in 2017. They now live in Totnes, Devon, where they are raising their two children - a one-year-old and a three-year-old.

Anya is Latvian, but spent some time in Russia as a child. According to The Mirror, she began dancing at ten years old before going professional in 1998, and spent stints throughout her career in the US, where she was partnered up professionally with fellow Strictly star Pasha Kovalev - who is now married to Rachel Riley.

The talented dancer appeared on So You Think You Can Dance in the US in 2007, before arriving in the UK in 2013 to work on Strictly. She was partnered with Casualty actor Patrick Robinson, and the pair reached the semi-finals together.

In an appearance on Sunna’s The Unprocessed Truth podcast in August, Anya shared how the couple met in 2015. She explained that she had been helping out at Strictly on the production side of the show at the time.

Anya said that she bumped into her future husband at a bar in Blackpool. This prompted Sunna to explain that he had only been there drinking because of his friend, former Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec, who he had met a couple of years previously.

Sunna said: "I remember him calling me in the morning going, 'Do you want to come and watch the show in Blackpool? I’ve got some extra tickets'. And I was like 'no, not really, I’ve got a football match'." However, he fortunately changed his mind and the pair have been together ever since.

© FilmMagic Anya starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

Anya regularly shares updates of their family life on her Instagram, including numerous pictures of her parenting. In an anniversary post to her husband in August, she wrote: "Our life is a wild rollercoaster... thrilling, sometimes unexpected, with lots of moving, definitely never boring!

"Somehow, we pulled off the impossible... an actual dinner out, just the two of us, for the first time in a year. And of course, because we are clearly that couple, we both secretly booked the exact same restaurant, 30 minutes apart. Here's to us and always finding our way back to each other - preferably with food involved."

© PA Images via Getty Images The mother-of-two was a long-time professional partner of Pasha Kovalev (pictured in 2013)

The entrepreneur founded his brand Tonic Health in 2019. He has built up a following of more than 1.3 million across social media, after being inspired to help others after improving his own formerly poor health via nutrition.

Sunna, who has written a new book, The Good, the Bad and the Healthy, recently told The Times that it was meeting Anya that deepened his interest in healthy eating. She had been diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease with ulcerative colitis, and they joined forces in trying to help manage her symptoms through a healthy diet.