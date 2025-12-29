Strictly fans think they've worked out who the new host is - do you approve?

There's been a Tess and Claudia-shaped hole in our lives since the iconic TV hosts announced their departure from Strictly in October, but viewers might not be in mourning for much longer as fans of the BBC show think they've sussed out who is set to take over from the much-loved duo – and we think you're going to like her!

Sunday saw fellow TV personality Christine Lampard take to Instagram to share that her time hosting ITV's Lorraine has come to an end. Christine, who is married to football legend Frank Lampard, regularly stands in for Lorraine Kelly but with the show's schedule cut down in the new year, there's no need for her to cover.

Christine Lampard is stepping down from Lorraine

Sharing a heartfelt message about her time on the show, Christine wrote: "After many years of being part of the @lorraine family it is now coming to an end. We've laughed, lunched and learnt so much from one another. Colleagues who have become the best of friends. As many of the team enter a new world in 2026, I want to thank every single person. I love you all! It has been the best of times."

The comments section was flooded with support for Christine, who also frequently appears on Loose Women, with fans suggesting she's in the running to fill Claudia and Tess' sparkly shoes on Strictly.

© BBC/Guy Levy Could Christine be the re replacement for Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly?

"You are my pick for @bbcstrictly host. Please let the reason you are leaving be that," one commented, while another referenced an iconic phrase from Strictly, writing: "The best presenter on TV by far!! I hope you'll be continuing to present... or should I say, keeeeep dancing?"

Is Christine Lampard going to host Strictly?

Fans of the presenter certainly think so, but what about TV experts? We asked our TV writer, Abby Alle,n for her take on the predictions, and it sounded positive…

© Shutterstock Christine Lampard is among the UK's most loved presenters

"Christine Lampard is without doubt one of the warmest and most popular presenters on daytime television, having fronted programmes including Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women. Her easy-going nature and calm professionalism have established her as one of the most trusted hosts on British TV and she often takes the lead when debates become particularly heated on Loose Women," Abby began. "In my opinion, she would also make an excellent Strictly Come Dancing host. Christine competed on the show herself in 2008 with professional partner Matthew Cutler and knows first-hand what it is like to be on the dancefloor.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Christine is comfortable talking all things Strictly!

"Combined with her impressive presenting CV, which includes co-hosting Dancing on Ice between 2012 and 2014, she would be a natural fit to step into Tess Daly's shoes. All she would need now is an Alison Hammond-style co-host to play her Claudia!"

Other names Abby has speculated on to take on the role include Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, who fell in love while on the show, Matt and Emma Willis, who have serious presenting experience as a duo after fronting Netflix's Love Is Blind and even Janette Manrara and Fleur East. Watch this space…