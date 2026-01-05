Strictly stars break silence after 'shock' of Dr Punam Krishan's cancer battle

Dr Punam Krishan, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2024 and has appeared on the BBC's Morning Live and Radio Scotland, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

On Sunday, the Scottish GP revealed on Instagram that she'd been diagnosed five months ago and was flooded with support from her fellow Strictly stars.

Dr Punam Krishan's cancer battle

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the doctor posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed with the caption: "Here goes…Five months ago, I heard the words nobody ever wants to hear: You have cancer. I still find it hard to write that sentence. But it's my reality and my truth.

"I've spent almost two decades as a doctor, supporting patients and families through difficult diagnoses. And yet, nothing – absolutely nothing – prepares you for being on the receiving end yourself. The shock. The fear. The trauma. In that moment, knowledge means very little. I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Since then, I've taken things one day at a time because that's all I could do. I've been incredibly fortunate to be cared for by the most extraordinary NHS team, from my GP through to my breast and oncology teams. And still… it's been really hard. Much harder than I ever imagined.

"I've kept this private while going through treatment, trying to protect my energy and most of all – my children. My husband, my family and a small circle of friends have carried me through in ways I'll never forget. When something like this happens, you realise very quickly what – and who – truly matters.

"I've now completed treatment and I'm healing. Grateful. Relieved. Still shaken. All of those things can exist at once.

"I'm sharing this now because carrying it quietly has been heavy. Because I've always believed in honesty. And because life rarely looks like the highlight reel, even when it seems that way from the outside. Cancer doesn't discriminate. I had no family history. I was well. I'm a doctor. And yet – here I am.

"What I've learned most is this: early detection saves lives. It saved mine. My story began with an unusual feeling – a gut instinct. Listening to it mattered. Please know your body. Trust yourself. And act early if something doesn't feel right.

"This experience has changed me. It's taken me to very dark places mentally – conversations about your own mortality will do that – but it's also stripped life back to what truly matters.

"Your health is everything. Not work. Not possessions. Not perfection. I have so much more to share when I'm ready. For now, thank you for being here and for holding space with such kindness."

Strictly stars share their support

It wasn't long before many Strictly dancers took to the comments section to share their support for Dr Punam, with Nancy Xu commenting: "Sending you lots of love!!!! You got this," while Nadiya Bychkova said: "Sending you all our love," and Michelle Tsiakkas echoed: "Sending you so much love. You've got this."

Meanwhile, Dr Punam's professional partner on the show, Gorka Marquez, penned: "I know you and I know you will get through this! And we will be sat having a coffee and a croissant."

Carlos Gu wrote: "Sending my love!!!!! Speedy recovery xx," while Neil Jones commented: "Sending you all my love and strength."

Amy Dowden, who has also shared her battles with cancer and who underwent another mastectomy after dancing in this year's series, said: "You got this pink sister xxxxxxx sending so much love xxxxxxxxx."

Dr Punam Krishan's Strictly journey

Dr Punam competed with Gorka on Strictly in 2024 and became the fifth star to exit the series. However, before her departure, the pair were the first in the show's 20-year history to perform a traditional Bollywood song, Bole Chudiyan, from the 2001 hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Reflecting on her time on Strictly, Dr Punam told the BBC in October 2024: "It's brought lots of joy to consultations, I think people forget that as doctors, as healthcare professionals we are under so much pressure in the NHS but we are also people.

"It has been nice for my patients to see another side to me, we're not just those serious people who sit at the other side of the consultation table."