Taylor Swift announces very special news for upcoming birthday after taking break from Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has come to a close…for now, wrapping the first record-breaking leg after an eight-month trip around the world and several sold out shows.

In the midst of it all, the 33-year-old musical icon released a concert film that shattered pre-sale and attendance records worldwide in movie theaters, and it's now coming to a streaming service near you!

In conjunction with her upcoming 34th birthday, Taylor announced that the tour's film, titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, will be released on streaming services and available to rent starting December 13th, aka her birthday.

The Eras Tour concert film trailer

In addition, the rentable film will include extra bits that didn't make it into the theatrical version, like the songs "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer," and "Long Live." Taylor shared the news with a snippet from the film.

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she penned.

"Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer', and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on… you guessed it, December 13."

The Eras Tour, movie version, was filmed across three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California through August and announced later that month in a move that surprised many film studios, causing several films slated for release around that time to push their schedules back.

MORE: Taylor Swift’s bittersweet moment at final show after fan tragically died in Rio

At the time, Taylor wrote: "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon!

© Getty Images The Eras Tour concert film will soon be coming to a streaming service near you

"Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged! 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."

MORE: Why Taylor Swift chose Friday the 13th to launch her Eras Concert Tour film

The tour received critical acclaim and became a box office juggernaut, grossing over $37 million in first day pre-sales alone and opening with over $100 million on October 13, instantly becoming the highest grossing concert film of all time (its current gross stands close to $250 million).

© Getty Images The tour is currently on pause till February 2024

The film spawned several viral moments from concertgoers, who were dancing and singing in the theaters alongside the movie, and even pushed tour opener "Cruel Summer," which was experiencing a resurgence in popularity, to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

MORE: I went to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour premiere – and this is what happened

"What a truly mind blowing thing you've turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into," Taylor shared after the film opened. "I've been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we're known for.

© Getty Images Taylor will be spending the holiday break with family and (potentially) Travis Kelce

"One of my favorite things you've done was when you supported 'Cruel Summer' SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.