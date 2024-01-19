Dolly Parton has plenty to celebrate on her 78th trip around the sun and took the opportunity to make a huge announcement on her big day.

Taking to Instagram, the country music star shared a message which will delight both her fans and her long-time husband, Carl Dean.

Dolly posted the message that read: "Hey fans and friends. It's my Birthday so I'm going to give you a present."

She then revealed: "I'm releasing four never released songs for my birthday, to go with the Rockstar album, and a few others that you may not have heard before that were not on the album. I hope you enjoy them, and I hope you all have a happy birthday for me! LOL." Dolly signed off: "Thanks for everything."

As for why her husband will be jumping for joy... he doesn't like country music, but adores rock.

When Dolly revealed she was turning to the music genre and releasing a rock album, she opened up about Carl's feelings towards country music and made a surprising revelation.

During an interview on Absolute Radio Breakfast last year, she confessed: "Country music was his least favorite, he was into hard rock," the 78-year-old. "All of our lives, and we've been together almost 60 years, anytime I'm around him, in the house, in the car he's always playing rock songs."

At the time, Dolly was promoting, Rockstar – which came out November 17 – that features her take on rock classics including "Stairway to Heaven" and Prince's "Purple Rain." However, the former was recorded as a do-over because her first take of the hit Led Zeppelin song didn't sit well with Carl.

"I actually chose a lot of his favorite songs to do [for this album] "Stairway to Heaven" being one of them," she explained. "I did a version of "Stairway to Heaven" some years back as a bluegrass kind of thing, and he didn't think I should have done it. And he said, are you sure that's "Stairway to Heaven" or stairwell to hell?"

Her insight into her relationship is always welcomed by fans as Carl prefers to stay away from the limelight and has only been photographed publicly a handful of times.

Dolly adores performing but Carl can barely even bring himself to watch her because it makes him a bag of nerves.

"He gets nervous seeing me perform," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's almost like seeing your kid in a recital. He's afraid I'll mess up. Actually, he has seen me a time or two and it did relax him a little. He saw that I do mess up and it's OK because people are not gonna punish me for it."

