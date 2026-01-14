Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet reveals why on-screen husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson wasn't invited to his wedding

Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet has opened up about his low-key wedding – and why almost none of his friends were invited. Appearing on the January 13 episode of Dinner's on Me, hosted by his longtime castmate – and onscreen husband – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Stonestreet revealed that he and his wife, Lindsay Schweitzer, quietly tied the knot in September 2025 with an intentionally tiny guest list.

© Getty Images Eric with his new wife Lindsay Schweitzer

"We didn't invite anyone to our wedding other than our family," Eric explained, noting that even those invited didn't receive formal invitations. Instead, he made what he jokingly described as a "non-invitation" phone call just days before the ceremony.

"The equivalent to an invitation was a phone call that said, 'Hey, this is your non-invitation – because we love you and we want you to know first,'" he said. After the ceremony, the couple sent out a pre-written text announcement to everyone else.

© Instagram Eric and Lindsay on their wedding day

The secrecy extended to family members too, including Lindsay's twin sons, with Eric explaining that they wanted the moment to remain private until after it happened. Still, he said he couldn't imagine close friends finding out second-hand. Jesse, for his part, said he appreciated the call, admitting he would have been shocked to learn about the wedding any other way.

During the podcast, Eric also spoke warmly about his new wife, sharing that she entered his life at a pivotal time – just months before both of his parents were diagnosed with cancer. "She came into my life at exactly the moment I needed her most," he said.

© Getty Eric with co-stars Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Eric and Lindsay got engaged in 2021 after meeting in 2016 at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City. In July, he hinted that their wedding was fast approaching as they neared completion of building their home. "Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that," he told People at the time.

© Getty Images Eric with the cast of Modern Family

"We're almost done with the house, and that's been our plan all along," he continued. "We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation. So that's our plan, and we're still on track for that."

Eric has lost a staggering amount of weight in the past few years and has been open about his use of Mounjaro, after he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2009. After consulting an endocrinologist who informed him about Mounjaro, he has been taking the weekly injections since the medication hit the market in May 2022.

"It's a game changer," he explained. "It has just been incredible. It's changed my lifestyle, changed my approach to eating, changed my approach to exercise."