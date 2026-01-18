Ryan Seacrest's new look has fans all saying the same thing

Ryan Seacrest knows how to spark a reaction – and his latest Instagram post has done exactly that, with fans unanimously agreeing on one thing: the vibe is pure 1970s. The longtime TV host, 51, sent social media into a spin after sharing a suave new photo on Saturday, January 17, showing off a noticeably retro look that felt more Studio 54 than studio desk.

© Instagram Ryan sported a new 70s-inspired look

Lounging casually at a restaurant table, Ryan wore an unbuttoned chocolate-brown shirt layered under a matching leather jacket, finished with oversized tinted aviator-style sunglasses. A scruffy, grown-out goatee and tousled hair completed the transformation, giving the usually clean-cut presenter an unexpectedly disco-era edge.

© Getty Images Ryan attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Fans were quick to clock the throwback influence, flooding the comments with near-identical reactions. "I am completely loving the look! Giving '70s vibes," wrote one follower, while another echoed, "Great picture, very '70s." The consensus was so strong that Ryan himself couldn't help but weigh in. "It unintentionally became very 70s," he replied, confirming what everyone was already thinking.

The look wasn't just about fashion, either. Seacrest cheekily tied the post to Harry Styles, referencing the singer's newly announced album title. "You're right @harrystyles. We should disco, occasionally," he captioned the photo – a playful nod to Harry's famously gender-fluid, retro-inspired style and his upcoming record, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

© Getty Images Host Ryan onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival

The crossover delighted fans, many of whom pointed out that Ryan appeared to be borrowing directly from Harry's fashion playbook. It's not the first time the American Idol host has shown a willingness to experiment with his look, but the response suggests this particular era might be worth revisiting.

© Disney Hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Vanna White

While Ryan is best known for his polished on-air persona – fronting American Idol, hosting Live with Kelly and Mark, and anchoring major red carpet events — the post offered a glimpse of a looser, more playful side. The relaxed pose, open shirt and tongue-in-cheek caption combined to create what some fans quickly labelled a full-blown "thirst trap."

Whether intentional or not, the '70s moment clearly struck a chord. And if the comments are anything to go by, fans wouldn't mind seeing Ryan lean into disco mode a little more often.