Ryan Seacrest's hometown high school announces huge change in his honor

It's been over 30 years since Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest graduated from Dunwoody High School in Georgia, but the TV and radio personality has now been honored with the news that the school's football stadium will be named after him.

The Seacrest Stadium was approved on December 8, 2025 by the DeKalb County School Board's naming committee after 20 years of hard work by Ryan and his family, including his beloved father Gary, who recently passed away.

© Ryan Seacrest Ryan Seacrest poses in his football kit in high school

The Seacrest Stadium will "recognize the contributions, achievements, and long-standing connection of Ryan Seacrest to Dunwoody High School and the broader DeKalb community," according to the resolution. It was approved in a 5-2 vote.

The Bring it Home project has been spearheaded by parents and community members who are hoping to raise $1.5 million by early 2026 to privately fund additional seating and associated structures, including improved accessibility.

© Ryan Seacrest Ryan as a young teenager with his father Gary

Their goal is to also allow graduations, pep rallies, and school-wide assemblies to "finally have a home where the entire community can come together," and provide a "vibrant stadium experience will strengthen student pride, energize athletes, and give the band and cheer teams the spotlight they deserve".

"Ryan Seacrest and his parents, Gary and Connie, worked steadfastly for more than 20 years with members of the community to help make this stadium a reality," a release from the Bring it Home Committee said. "The new Seacrest Stadium will give Dunwoody something it has never truly had — a home field worthy of its pride and tradition."

"Twenty plus years of planning, organizing, and hard work came to fruition last night with the DCSD board vote to name our new facility Seacrest Stadium in honor of Dunwoody’s most famous 'son' and his family," added DHS principal Tom Bass. "Now we all can jump on board the Bring it Home Dunwoody campaign as we celebrate, beginning next year, a new era at DHS."

© Getty Images Ryan poses for a portrait on August 30, 1993

Ryan, 50, spent four years at Dunwoody High School, where he hosted the school’s morning announcements. He transformed them into a full morning broadcast show, beginning each day with an enthusiastic: "Good morning, Dunwoody!" and during which he would recognize students, teachers, and parents, celebrating their accomplishments and contributions.

He soon became known as "The Voice of Dunwoody," and garnered an internship at the radio station WSTR and later given an overnight shift that he worked during his final two years of school.

© Getty Images Ryan found fame in 2002 when he began hosting American Idol with Simon Cowell

Ryan was also a member of the Dunwoody High School football team, which won the 1992 AAAA Regional Championship.

Ryan later studied journalism at the University of Georgia but left after a year and moved to Los Angeles. He now hosts and produces the #1 Los Angeles morning drive-time show for iHeartMedia’s 102.7 KIIS-FM, as well as the internationally syndicated On Air with Ryan Seacrest and the American Top 40 with Ryan Seacrest.

© Ryan Seacrest Ryan stands next to his mom (R) and sister (L) as they stand behind his father Gary (seated)

He found global fame in 2002 when he began hosting the competition show American Idol, and has gone on to become a familiar face across TV. He joined Kelly Ripa on ABC's Live in 2017 and hosted the morning show for six years.

He now presents Wheel of Fortune, the number two syndicated show in the United States.