What is Ryan Seacrest's net worth? Everything we know The American Idol host recently stepped down from hosting Live!

Ryan Seacrest is known for his role hosting numerous successful TV and radio shows, such as American Idol season 21.

As the video below shows, the star recently announced he would be leaving his hosting duties at Live! with Kelly and Ryan this year. However, Ryan will remain very much on our TV screen and airwaves in the future.

Being such an in-demand personality has its perks, and coupling these with his successful career as a producer and entrepreneur has made Ryan a top earner. Join HELLO! as we look at the dynamic host's impressive net worth and annual income.

What is Ryan Seacrest's total net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American Idol host is currently worth around $450 million dollars. This huge sum comes from the 48-year-old's years of successful work as a television and radio anchor, as well as his work as a producer and as an entrepreneur.

Ryan has hosted American Idol since its first season in 2002

As the executive producer of Keeping up with the Kardashians along with some of that show's numerous spinoffs such as Khloe and Lamar and Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Ryan has been just as successful behind the camera as he is in front of it. The Atlanta-born star founded his own production company in 2006, Ryan Seacrest Productions, and this company has gone on to produce other successful shows including the Emmy winning Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution.

As well as business ventures, the famous TV personality also makes sure to give back to the community. He is the chairman and founder of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on setting up media centres in pediatric hospitals to uplift and inspire the children being treated in them with entertainment focused education and experiences.

What is Ryan Seacrest's salary?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Ryan's salary is around $75 million every year. However, whether this number will change in the upcoming months as the TV star prepares to leave his role at Live! With Kelly and Ryan to focus on his other work is unclear.

Ryan and his Live! co-star Kelly Ripa

As the well known and much valued host of American Idol plus several radio shows over the years, such as iHeartMedia's On Air with Ryan Seacrest, he is likely to continue earning a considerable amount.

How much does Ryan Seacrest earn from American Idol?

Ryan is an accomplished radio host as well as TV personality

The American Idol host's salary has more than doubled since he began hosting the show back in 2002. At first, the 48-year-old was paid around $5 million dollars per season, but after it's amazing success, this number was tripled to around $15 million following season 8.

After ABC bought American Idol from its original broadcaster Fox in 2018, Ryan's salary is now reportedly around $12 million per season.

How much did Ryan Seacrest earn from Live! with Kelly and Ryan?

The Dunwoody, Georgia-born star recently made headlines when he announced that he'd be stepping down from his role as co-host of Live! with Kelly and Ryan. Kelly Ripa will be being joined on the show by her husband Mark Consuelos in the future.

Ryan hosted Live! from 2017 to 2023

While Ryan has kept very private about his salary on the popular morning show, it is estimated that he was earning around $10 million a year. However, with his co-host Kelly Ripa reportedly earning around $17 million over the past few years, it is possible that Ryan was earning more before he decided to move on to other projects.

What real estate does Ryan Seacrest own?

The American Top 40 host also own a lot of property – or at least he used to. While his New York home is reportedly a $75,000 a month luxury rented townhouse, the former Live! host recently parted ways with not one but two dazzling Beverly Hills properties.

The first, a seven bedroom luxury secluded mansion, was sold for $51 million. Meanwhile, in December 2022 he also placed a more modest home on the market for $3 million dollars, claiming it was a space which offered "an incredible opportunity to remodel or rebuild".

