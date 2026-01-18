Caitlyn Jenner breaks silence on daughter Kylie and Timothée Chalamet's three-year romance

​​​​​Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out about her daughter Kylie Jenner's three-year romance with actor boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

Following the couple's PDA date night at the Golden Globes on January 11, Caitlyn, 76, has said in a video obtained by TMZ that Timothée is a "great kid". When asked by reporters at Los Angeles International Airport about her daughter's public relationship, Caitlyn responded: “I just want my daughter to be happy. And she is, and I like that."

“He’s a good kid, and he’s very good to Kylie. Even more important," Caitlyn added. Caitlyn shares daughters Kylie and Kendall with ex Kris Jenner.

While they kept their relationship largely under wraps in the early days, Kylie and Timothée have already looked very loved-up on the 2026 awards show circuit, with Kylie cheering on her beau as he took home wins at the Critics Choice Movie Awards and Golden Globes for his performance in Marty Supreme.

© Nicholas Hunt Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner in 2015

Caitlyn praises Timothée's acting

On top of speaking to his character, Caitlyn praised Timothée as a "phenomenal actor". Timothée has been nominated for best actor twice at the Oscars - first in 2018 for Call Me By Your Name, and again in 2025 for his performance as music legend Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

And he's generating Oscar buzz again after taking home the 2026 Best Actor in a Motion Picture Golden Globe for Marty Supreme, which has received widespread critical acclaim.

After winning the 2025 SAG Awards for male actor in a leading role, Timothée admitted in his speech that he wants to be "one of the greats". "I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness.

"I know people don’t usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I’m inspired by the greats," he continued, naming actors Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis, as well as athletes Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps as examples.

Timothee's awards show shout-outs to Kylie

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes

Kylie and Timothée were first romantically linked in January 2023 after an appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The couple kept the beginning of their romance pretty private, only going red carpet official in May 2025 at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome.

Since their first Golden Globes appearance together in 2024, Kylie has joined her boyfriend at several major awards shows, including the 2025 Oscars. The beauty mogul cheered on Timothée when he won the Critics' Choice movie award for best actor on January 4.

During his acceptance speech, Timothée gave a wholesome shoutout to his girlfriend: “Thank you to my partner of three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

He once again thanked his partner in his Golden Globes acceptance speech a week later. The couple was also pictured sharing a kiss at the awards show.