Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are Cartier twins in $121k worth of jewels

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are continuously proving to the world why they are couple goals, one loved-up red carpet after another. The famous pair have taken things a step further as they subtly hinted at owning pricey matching diamond jewellery.

Showing off his trophy after taking home a Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy film following his performance in Marty Supreme, attention was drawn to his flashy bling hanging around his neck.

Posing for pictures, the 30-year-old star debuted his new "Panthère de Cartier 18ct white-gold, lacquer, emerald and diamond necklace". Late last year, his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 28, wore a similar necklace from the same collection in various Christmas videos posted by her reality TV royalty family.

Allowing the $36,793 (£27,300) accessory do the talking, the A Complete Unknown actor kept the rest of his outfit simple, opting for an all-black ensemble that featured a velour blazer and some black Timberland-esque workman boots.

© FilmMagic Timothée Chalamet showed off his diamond necklace when he collected his award

© Cartier / Selfridges Timothée's necklace cost £27,300 and was from Cartier

When did Kylie wear her Cartier necklace?

Matching with her man, The Kardashians star and mum-of-two showed off her new bling in a TikTok video she uploaded to her own public account. While filming footage of herself getting ready for the day, fans noticed her accessory and guessed it was a gift from her boyfriend.

In the clip, Kylie could be seen wearing the "Panthère de Cartier 18ct white-gold, 1.14ct diamond, emerald and onyx necklace", costing $34,366.11 (£25,500). Underneath the videos, fans commented: "The Cartier necklace from Timmy!!", while another added: "Right. She’s been wearing it nonstop".

Elsewhere, the reality star was also spotted wearing the matching earrings just after Christmas, which cost $30,188.27 (£22,400).

How long have Kylie and Timothée been dating?

The social media star and entrepreneur was first linked to the two-time Oscar nominee in January 2023, after fans spotted them spending time together during Paris Fashion Week. Rumours swirled, and it was reported that they were officially dating in April of that year, following Kylie's high-profile split from the father of her children, Travis Scott.

Making things red carpet official, the couple debuted their relationship in May 2025 at the 70th David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy, where Timothée received an award. Before that, they were snapped packing on the PDA at a Beyoncé concert.

© Variety via Getty Images The couple wore matching outfits to the Marty Supreme Los Angeles premiere

Ever since, the couple have been turning heads with matching bold outfits for the actor's press tours and dedicated speeches at awards shows. While accepting his gong for best actor for his role in Marty Supreme at the Critics’ Choice awards, Timothée told the audience: "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Kylie also got a shoutout at the recent Golden Globes when her boyfriend thanked her at the podium, saying: "For my parents, for my partner, I love you, thank you so much." She sat by his side for the evening, and the pair were seen sharing many loved-up moments.