Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are cozier than ever in photos from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were all smiles at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. The A-list couple showed up to their first event of awards season in style. Kylie, 28, wore a skin-tight black dress with a plunging neckline, while Timothée, 30, wore a pinstriped, double-breasted suit.

Kylie attended the awards show alongside her boyfriend of three years in support of Marty Supreme. Timothée earned a nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of the table tennis legend.

The couple posed alongside Timothée's co-star, Odessa A'zion, and the film's director, Josh Safdie. This is Kylie and Timothée's second appearance this weekend. On Saturday, January 3, they attended the Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala, where Timothée was honored for his work in Marty Supreme.

At last night's event, Kylie sported the Marty Supreme orange – wearing a shimmery custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown with her beloved plunging neckline. The mom-of-two captioned the post with four orange heart emojis. Her boyfriend commented 14 of those very same orange heart emojis on the photo.

© Getty Images Timothee and Kylie were all smiles at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

This is the third awards season that Timothée and Kylie have been each other's dates. They attended their first show together in 2024 – the Golden Globes. Since then, they have been constantly at each other's side.

On December 8, Timothée and Kylie made waves online when they showed up in very Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake-esque outfits to the LA premiere of Marty Supreme. The couple wore custom orange Chrome Hearts outfits.

© Getty Images The couple sat with Timothee's Marty Supreme team - Josh Safdie and Odessa A'zion

Kylie leaned into her love for cutouts, her orange leather dress fitting her physique like a glove. Featuring a triangle plunge bra style bodice, fixed with the Los Angeles-based brand’s iconic silver metal cross emblem on the front, a thigh-high slit, ribcage cut-outs and a swooping, scoop low back, the one-of-a-kind gown oozed high-fashion cool-girl.

© Getty Images Kylie and Odessa posed for photos together

Timothee matched his girlfriend’s energy for the night, styling a tailored leather suit in the same papaya orange shade. Adding even more vibrant-toned fuel to the outfit fire, the actor layered a collared shirt in the same shade underneath and added a pair of chunky Timberland-style suede boots.

© Getty Images Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs showed up to the Critics Choice Awards dressed just like Kylie and Timothée

The icing on the ensemble cake was his black leather table tennis case, worn slung across his body like a side bag. The accessory was a nod to Timothee’s character in the film, Marty Mauser, a young athlete in the 1950s on a quest to pursue his dream of becoming a champion table tennis player.

And at the Critics Choice Awards, Timothée and Kylie were honored by comedians Meg Stalter and Paul W. Downs who wore their very own version of the orange outfits. Their ensembles were created by LA based designer Erica D. Schwartz, but looked almost identical to Timothée and Kylie's original look.