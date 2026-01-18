Matt Damon opens up about 'help' for Ben Affleck during two divorces

They are Hollywood's favorite besties, of course Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will always have each other's backs.

The longtime friends and frequent collaborators, currently starring together on new action movie The Rip, met when they were eight and ten years old, respectively, and grew up living down the block from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Over 40 years into their friendship, they've won an Oscar together, and seen each other's ups and downs through the years, which they are reflecting on now.

© Getty Images Ben and Matt won an Oscar for their film Good Will Hunting in 1998

Speaking on the Howard Stern show on Sirius XM earlier this week, Howard looked back to "when Ben was going through all his problems," including "divorce" and, "as he admits," a "problem with alcohol."

He then asked Matt: "Could you go to Ben and say, 'I'm here to help you?'" to which he confirmed: "Oh, yeah, our relationship isn't affected by what people are saying," maintaining: "I was there for all of it."

"That means a lot to me," Ben in turn quipped, adding: "That's sort of what a real friend is."

© SXSW Conference & Festivals via Matt and Ben have a production company together, Artists Equity

In 2015, Ben made headlines for his separation from Jennifer Garner, who he married in 2005 and divorced in 2018, and with whom he shares three children, Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 13. He also later announced that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction a second time.

In 2021, he again turned heads when he reunited with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez, almost 20 years after calling off their wedding, and the two went on to marry in 2022, divorcing in 2025.

Meanwhile, Matt started dating wife Luciana Barroso over 20 years ago, after meeting at a Miami bar in 2003 where she was working as a bartender, and he was filming in the city. They tied the knot in 2005, and share daughters Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, plus Alexia, 26, Luciana's daughter from a previous relationship.

© Getty Jennifer, Ben, Matt and Luciana at the 2024 Golden Globes

Ben and Matt encouraged each other to venture into acting in the mid 1980s. Ben, speaking with Parade in 2007, said: "Before Matt, I was by myself. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just go off and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it."

© WireImage Jennifer and Ben honoring Matt at the 24th Annual American Cinematheque Awards in 2010

"None of the other kids knew what it was I did, how it worked, or anything. All of a sudden I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it," he added.

The two have on multiple occasions recounted the story of how they at one time even shared a bank account. "It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions," Matt said during an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast