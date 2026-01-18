Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'twisty' chart-topping crime thriller has viewers hooked

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's latest crime thriller, The Rip, dropped on Netflix on Friday – and fans are already hooked, hailing it as "essential viewing" as it stormed the charts over the weekend.

Created by Joe Carnahan (The A-Team), The Rip follows two Miami police officers who discover $20 million in cash that they must count before leaving the dangerous premises where it was found.

As trust is tested, tensions rise within the Tactical Narcotics Team, forcing the two coppers to question everything they thought they knew about each other.

Considering the two Hollywood heavyweights leading this film, it's no surprise viewers are loving it. Across previous collaborations including Good Will Hunting, Air, and The Investigators, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have repeatedly shown how effective they are on screen together – and the fact that The Rip is currently the most-streamed movie on Netflix proves audiences agree.

WATCH: The Rip Official Trailer

© Warrick Page/Netflix What are viewers saying about The Rip? Viewers have been flooding social media with their thoughts on the film, with many praising its twists and turns. It currently holds a 70% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One viewer penned: "The Rip is one of those thrillers that tightens its grip scene by scene… then hits you with twists that make you rethink everything you just watched. Dark, tense, morally messy and seriously well done. This is essential viewing," while another said: "The Rip on Netflix is hands down the best movie I've seen this year. The storytelling, the performance, the tension… everything hits." A third added: "This movie was really good. It's a dark, suspenseful, twisted, dirty cop story that really shines. It was good to see Matt and Ben together again."

© Claire Folger/Netflix The Rip's Rotten Tomatoes score The film has also been well received by critics, earning an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In its four-star review, Empire penned: "A gripping, zig-zaggy potboiler, this is a crime thriller in the old-school tradition, with some enjoyable turns from Boston's finest, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck," while The Times wrote: "The ending gets a bit messy, with a large splodge of generic action. By then it hardly matters. The job is done. The perps are punished. The guns holstered. Hell yeah."

© Claire Folger/Netflix Meanwhile, The Guardian summarised: "The Rip is ultimately a game for the boys, though, and taken as a piece of boisterous macho pulp, it's a propulsive enough four-beers-in watch. A movie to be enjoyed on Friday night and forgotten all about by Saturday morning."

© Warrick Page/Netflix What happens in The Rip? The official synopsis reads: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question – including who they can rely on."

© Claire Folger/Netflix Is The Rip based on a true story? Yes, The Rip's creator, Joe Carnahan, previously revealed that the movie is based on a close friend. "The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department," he told Netflix's Tudum. He also explained how he took inspiration from "classic '70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships", citing works such as Serpico and Prince of the City.

The Rip is available to stream on Netflix.