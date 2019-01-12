Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan's emergency hospital visit details revealed He'll be back on Good Morning Britain on Monday

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has revealed the reason behind his unexpected hospital visit on Friday. Responding on Saturday to a follower on Twitter who asked what happened, the 53-year-old wrote: "If you really want to know, I was diagnosed with stomach gastritis and duodenitis. I blame eating a mouthful of vegan sausage roll, Brexit & Donald Trump." He then explained that he had a gastroscopy and confirmed that he will be back to presenting duties on GMB on Monday. Joking about his recent negative comments about vegan sausage rolls, Piers added: "Monday, 6.40am: I eat one mouthful of vegan sausage roll. Friday, 11am: hospitalised for gastroscopy on inflamed, exploding innards."

Piers in hospital

Piers had shared a photo of himself look somewhat worse-for-wear while in hospital on Friday morning. Dressed in a hospital gown and wearing a nasal cannula, which is used to supplement oxygen for patients, the dad-of-four shared a selfie from his hospital bed. He captioned the post: "Bad news: I'm not dying. I can only apologise for all the distress I know this will cause some people."

Responding to a report that suggested the hospital stay was a publicity stunt, Piers also wrote on Twitter: "Damn... busted! It’s true, I sneaked into @BupaCromHosp yesterday, gave myself a gastroscopy under sedation when nobody was looking, then diagnosed myself with fake gastritis & duodenitis, and sneaked out again. Kudos to your sleuths for nailing my PR stunt.."

Always a controversial figure in the media, Piers has received a mixed response from fans and followers. However, some people were quick to send their best wishes after his hospitalisation, with one writing: "Get better soon mate! Always love watching your rants and views on TV whilst in the office at work." Another person added: "Hope you are ok Piers. I would miss you in the mornings. Get well soon."

