Piers Morgan's holiday hasn't got off to the best start! The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal he has torn a tendon in his right leg and is now having to use crutches to get around. Piers, 55, shared a snapshot showing him posing with his three sons – Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and 19-year-old Albert - in Saint Tropez. He wrote: "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day 2 of a 6-week holiday)."

Piers and his family are currently soaking up the sun in the south of France, while the TV star makes the most of his summer break from GMB. The Morgans are staying together in a luxury villa in Saint Tropez, with Piers sharing a number of enviable images from the grounds of their mansion.

The clan are certainly making the most of their getaway. Last week, they ventured out to have lunch with Joan Collins. They headed to Le Club 55 with the proud dad sharing a snapshot showing him enjoying lunch with Spencer and his middle son, Stanley. "First lunch with my sons (2/3 of them anyway) in 120 days - and can't think of a better place to have it," the TV presenter wrote.

He also shared a photo showing him sat at the table with Joan, along with the caption: "Don't you wish someone looked at you the way Dame Joan looks at me?"

Piers is a proud father of four children. He shares his three sons with ex-wife Marion Shalloe: Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and 19-year-old Albert. He and his second wife, fellow journalist Celia Walden, are parents to daughter, Elise, who is eight years old.

It's been confirmed that the TV star and his GMB co-host Susanna Reid won't be returning to screens until September, with Kate Garraway stepping back into her presenting role in their absence. While Piers is definitely returning after the summer, he previously told one GMB viewer that he may step down for good in 2021.

After reading out a letter from the viewer who thought they heard Piers say he was leaving, the TV star clarified: "I'm not actually CJ, end of next year possibly." Susanna then joked: "Contract negotiations underway!"