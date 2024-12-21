Piers Morgan is all smiles as he reunites with Susanna Reid at star-studded Christmas party

Piers Morgan celebrated the festive season in style, hosting his annual Christmas party in London on Friday night. The former Good Morning Britain presenter welcomed an array of celebrity guests, including his ex-co-host Susanna Reid, to the Scarsdale Tavern in Kensington.

Despite leaving the ITV show four years ago, Piers, 58, showed he’s still close to his former colleagues. Among the familiar faces were Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Richard Madeley, and Laura Tobin.

Susanna Reid stuns in festive ensemble

All smiles as Piers welcomes Susanna at this year's Christmas party

Susanna, 54, embraced the Christmas spirit in a bright blue knitted jumper adorned with a sequinned silver bow. She paired the festive top with leather trousers and a white shirt featuring a statement collar.

The presenter completed her look with a chic red mini handbag and glowing makeup. Susanna was all smiles as she left the party, accompanied by her son, who also appeared to enjoy the celebrations.

Kate Garraway’s velvet glamour

Piers Morgan had his Christmas do at the pub in Kensington

Kate Garraway brought a touch of elegance to the evening in a burgundy velvet suit. The Good Morning Britain presenter paired the outfit with a red top and gold brogues, adding a bold red scarf for extra warmth.

Kate’s children, Darcey, 18, and Billy, 15, joined her at the soirée, making it a festive family outing. She accessorised with sparkling hoop earrings and looked effortlessly glamorous.

Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin dazzle

Piers welcomes Susanna at his Christmas party

Charlotte Hawkins, 49, added some sparkle to the party in a turquoise sequinned gown. She kept warm with knee-high boots and tights, while her blonde curls and radiant makeup completed her look.

Weather presenter Laura Tobin opted for a green velvet minidress, exuding festive flair. Laura shared several selfies from the evening on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the fun.

A star-studded guest list

It was a star-studded Christmas party

The party wasn’t just for Good Morning Britain stars. Piers welcomed a variety of celebrity friends, including Georgia Toffolo and her I’m A Celebrity bestie, Stanley Johnson. Georgia turned heads in a red mini dress and fluffy white jacket.

Richard Madeley and his daughter Chloe also joined the festivities. Richard kept it casual in jeans and a white T-shirt, while Chloe wowed in a white shirt dress paired with black leather boots.

Gillian McKeith made a statement in a plunging green sequinned dress with a bright red leather jacket. Her daughter Afton stunned in a lacy red gown, turning heads as they arrived at the event.

Piers Morgan enjoys the spotlight

Piers Morgan enjoys the spotlight

Piers kept his outfit simple, wearing a black shirt and jeans. He was seen leaving the party with three bags of gifts and an umbrella, smiling after a night of festive cheer.

The event marked a happy reunion for Piers and Susanna, whose on-screen chemistry made them one of morning television’s most popular duos. Their camaraderie was evident as they chatted and laughed throughout the evening.

A night to remember

Susanna Reid at The Pride of Britain Awards

The star-studded gathering proved to be the perfect way to kick off the festive season. With glitzy outfits, heartfelt reunions, and plenty of festive cheer, Piers Morgan’s Christmas party was a night to remember.

Fans of Good Morning Britain will no doubt be delighted to see Piers and his former colleagues together again, proving that even after his departure, their bond remains strong.