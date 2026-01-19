Former Baywatch stars Nicole Eggert and Erika Eleniak reunite for charity event

Two familiar faces from one of the most iconic TV shows of the 1990s stepped back into the spotlight this week, as former Baywatch stars Nicole Eggert and Erika Eleniak reunited for a good cause.

The actresses were photographed together at The Brave & Rescued Awards on January 17, 2026, held at the LA City Fire Museum in Hollywood. The event honours first responders and everyday heroes, making it a fitting backdrop for a reunion that sparked instant nostalgia.

Nicole, 54, and Erika, 56, rose to global fame in the early '90s thanks to Baywatch, which became one of the most-watched television series in the world.

© Getty Images Nicole Eggert and Erika Eleniak attend The Brave & Rescued Awards

Nicole joined the show in its third season, playing Summer Quinn – the earnest, athletic lifeguard whose storylines often explored personal growth and resilience. Her role helped cement Baywatch's blend of sun-soaked escapism and soap-style drama, and made her a recognisable face of the franchise.

Erika, meanwhile, was one of the show's original breakout stars. She portrayed Shauni McClain, the compassionate lifeguard whose on-screen romance with David Charvet's Matt Brody became one of the series' most popular storylines.

© Getty Images Nicole and Erika both starred on Baywatch

Though Erika exited the show earlier than some of her co-stars, her impact was lasting, and her image became synonymous with Baywatch's early success.

Since leaving the shores of Los Angeles County, both actresses have taken varied paths. Nicole continued working steadily in television and film throughout the '90s and 2000s, later appearing in reality series such as Celebrity Fit Club, where she spoke candidly about body image and life in the public eye.

© Getty Images Nicole with Pamela Anderson in 1992

In recent years, she has been open about her health journey as she battles breast cancer, earning praise for her honesty and resilience.

Erika shifted her focus away from Hollywood at the height of her fame, later describing her decision as a move toward a quieter, more grounded life.

© Getty Erika has continued to work in Hollywood

She has continued acting intermittently while also prioritising family and personal wellbeing, often speaking about the pressures of sudden fame and the importance of stepping back on her own terms.

At the charity event, the pair looked relaxed and genuinely happy to be reunited, posing arm-in-arm and smiling warmly for photographers – a reminder that while Baywatch may belong to another era, its stars still hold a special place in pop culture history.