Keith Urban's rumored new girlfriend Karley Scott Collins breaks her silence

Keith Urban's personal life has been under intense scrutiny in recent months, and now one of the women at the centre of the latest rumors is speaking out.

Ever since Keith and his wife of nearly two decades, Nicole Kidman, finalized their divorce earlier this month, speculation about the country music superstar's romantic future has gone into overdrive.

© WireImage Karley Scott Collins has spoken out about Keith Urban dating rumors

The 58-year-old has been linked to a string of mystery women, with online chatter often running far ahead of any confirmed facts.

The most recent name to surface is Karley Scott Collins, a 26-year-old Nashville-based singer-songwriter who is steadily building a career in the music industry. Blonde, talented and working within the same professional circles, Karley was quickly labelled Keith's new girlfriend by various online reports – claims she has now finally addressed.

© Getty Images Karley performs at PNC Music Pavilion

On Sunday, January 18 2026, Karley took to her Instagram stories to address the rumours directly. Sharing a screenshot of one circulating headline, she captioned it bluntly: "Y'all, this is absolutely ridiculous and untrue," adding a laughing emoji to make her stance unmistakably clear.

Karley is no stranger to the entertainment world. Signed to Sony Music Nashville, she has released a growing catalogue of songs including I Used To Love Him, Madman and Quit You, earning attention for her emotionally raw songwriting and modern country sound. She has also dabbled in acting, appearing as Gretel on ABC’s fantasy drama Once Upon a Time.

© Billboard via Getty Images Keith was also linked to Maggie Baugh

Karley was quick to dismiss any suggestion of a romantic connection with Keith. Prior to her response, there was speculation that the pair were even living together – claims that now appear to have no basis. Keith has remained silent on the matter.

© Getty Images for ACM Nicole and Keith settled their divorce in January 2026

This isn't the first time Keith has found himself at the centre of dating rumours post-split. He was previously linked to guitarist Maggie Baugh, who joined him on his High and Alive Tour, though those reports were never confirmed by either party.

Keith and Nicole, who share two daughters – Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret – announced their separation in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage. While the former couple have kept details of their split largely private, the attention surrounding Keith's personal life shows little sign of slowing.