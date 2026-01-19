Maya and Levon Hawke look just like their famous parents at rare Milan outing

Maya Hawke and her younger brother Levon Hawke stepped out together for a rare sibling appearance at the Prada men's A/W 2026 show during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday – and the resemblance to their famous parents was impossible to miss.

Arriving hand in hand, the actor siblings brought a quietly confident energy to the front row. Maya, 27, opted for an understated yet directional look, pairing a mini skirt with a long grey jacket, finished with socks and loafers that nodded to Prada’s intellectual cool-girl aesthetic. Levon, 24, complemented her look in a brown leather jacket layered over a turquoise sweater, striking a balance between classic menswear and youthful edge.

© Getty Images Levon and Maya attend the Prada Fall/Winter 2026 Menswear Fashion Show

As photographers snapped away, it was hard not to notice just how much the pair mirrored their parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, who were married from 1998 until their divorce in 2005.

From Maya’s expressive features to Levon’s laid-back confidence, the genetic through-line was unmistakable – a reminder that Hollywood lineage, for better or worse, often comes with a recognisable look.

© Getty Images for Prada The actor siblings posed happily together

The siblings were joined at the star-studded show by fellow attendees including Nicholas Hoult and Wallis Day, as Milan officially kicked off the men’s A/W 2026 runway season.

The fashion calendar will continue in Paris later this month, before New York hosts the first womenswear shows for the same season in February.

© WireImage Uma and Ethan share two children

The appearance comes amid renewed conversation around Maya's upbringing and career path. Ethan, 55, recently spoke candidly about parenting his eldest child in the public eye during a Variety and CNN Actors on Actors interview, admitting he has regrets about aspects of her childhood.

"There were a lot of things about her childhood that were really, really hard and complicated," he said, adding that creativity was always her refuge. From watercolours to dancing and singing, he recalled knowing early on that Maya would become an artist – and that the arts would ultimately "save her life".

© Variety via Getty Images Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman in 2023

Maya has since carved out a formidable career of her own, best known for playing Robin Buckley on Netflix’s Stranger Things, and appearing in films including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Do Revenge and Maestro. Levon is following a similar trajectory, most recently appearing in awards-season favourite Marty Supreme and starring in Zoë Kravitz's Blink Twice.

Together in Milan, the siblings looked every inch the next-generation Hollywood pair – stylish, self-possessed and increasingly comfortable in the spotlight.