Michael Douglas' daughter Carys shares peek inside home as she showcases impressive talent – Watch

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter, Carys, appears to have an endless list of talents.

The 22-year-old has taken after her parents and has a talent for acting and singing, but it doesn't end there, as Carys proved she's also a proficient piano player.

Endless talent

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carys shared a clip of her expertly playing the keys while sharing a glimpse inside her home.

Carys focused the camera on her hands as she played a beautifully melodic tune, but in the background, what appeared to be a bedroom could be seen with an exposed beam ceiling, an antique-looking closet, and a tall, ornate candle holder.

© Instagram Carys is talented like her parents

Carys graduated from Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs in May, following in the footsteps of her brother, Dylan, who majored in political science.

In addition to her college studies and her musical talents, Carys is a budding actress, having appeared in a short film titled F*ck That Guy featuring You star Victoria Pedretti.

© Instagram Carys appeared in the film F*ck That Guy

Dylan has also dabbled in acting, but their famous parents were hesitant about their children following in their footsteps.

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,'" Catherine said during a past interview on Today.

© Getty Images Dylan has also dabbled in acting

"But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."