Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's child Fin puts on quirky display with pigtails in unexpected photos after turning 17

Fin Affleck is growing up fast. The middle child of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck stepped out in Brentwood, California at the weekend looking stylish and confident with their teenage appearance.

Fin — who revealed their name change from Seraphina in April 2024 — turned 17 this year and looks to be embracing their fashion sense.

The teen has grown out the buzzcut they sported when they went public with their new identity and now sports longer locks which they wore in pigtails for their outing.

© BACKGRID Fin sported bangs and pigtails in new photos

Fin dressed casually in a wool-lined denim jacket, checkered shirt and brown pants. They had a leather bag slung over their shoulder and carried a shopping bag from Tumi.

Rather than opting to grab a drink from one of the many coffee shops nearby, Fin perched themselves cross-legged on the curb to check something on their laptop.

Fin appeared unfazed at sitting on the ground and tapped away at the computer while shoppers breezed past.

Jennifer and Ben are co-parenting their three children, Violet, 20, Fin, and Samuel, 13, successfully despite no longer being married.

© BACKGRID Fin had no qualms at sitting on the pavement with their laptop

Ben recently opened up about letting them carve out their futures and addressed whether he expected any of them to enter the entertainment business like their famous parents.

He told E! News: "You put something on your children when you have a public life and that's complicated. We really want to give them room to figure out what they want to do."

© Getty Images Jennifer with her kids in 2018

Ben added: "I wouldn't push them into that. They're brilliant and lovely and wonderful and we love them and we're proud of them," before he joked: "And hope that they don't waste their life acting."

Both Fin and Samuel are still in school, while Violet is a student at Yale University.

© Facebook Fin introduced themselves with their new name at their grandfather's funeral

Fin introduced themselves with their new name at their grandfather's funeral in 2024. They confidently addressed the congregation at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia as Fin.

At the time, they wore a black suit and tie for the somber occasion, and wore their hair in a buzzcut. They were pictured earlier that year with the same look, and wearing a personalized backpack with the name 'Fin' embroidered on it.

Jennifer recently addressed one of the hardest parts about parenting, confessing it was difficult to take into account the public interest in her kids' lives.

"Not hard in the grand scheme of what is hard in the world, but tricky for me and tricky for my family," she told Marie Claire: "Parenting now has shifted. It's more about parenting with a button on my mouth…. You have to let them grow up and make their choices. You don't get to control it."