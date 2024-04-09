Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child uses new name in public for first time

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's middle child has used their new name Fin in public for the first time, speaking during an emotional memorial service for their grandfather.

Jennifer and Ben's middle child introduced themselves as Fin to the congregation at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia on Saturday April 6.

Fin Affleck debuts new name at grandfather's memorial service

Wearing a black suit and tie for the somber occasion, Fin wore their hair in a buzzcut. They were pictured earlier this year with the same look, and wearing a personalized backpack with the name 'Fin' embroidered on it.

The service, for Jennifer's father William, who died at the age of 85, was streamed live on Facebook.

© Facebook Fin spoke alongside their cousins

"Hello my name is Fin Affleck," they began, before reading from Chapter 16, Verse 8 from the Book of Proverbs: "Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice."

Fin's siblings Violet, who wore an asymmetrical black midi dress, and Samuel, also in a suit and tie, were stood in front of them, alongside cousins; they all took a moment to read a verse from the Book of Proverbs, one of their grandfather's favorites.

© Facebook Fin debuted their name at the service

The Alias star posted an emotional tribute to her father's final day, which involved her three children, including Violet, Fin, previously known as Seraphina, and Samuel, 12.

In what would have been a difficult moment for the children, who had a close relationship with their grandfather, Jennifer revealed that her dad was "surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and— most of all—next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom".

© Facebook Violet, 18, also spoke at the ceremony

Jennifer and Ben are raising their children out of the spotlight, although Violet, 18, attended a White House event with her mom in 2023.

Earlier in 2024, the down-to-earth actress decided to lift the lid on her parenting style in a rare interview with Dr. Aliza Pressman, in the latest episode of her podcast, Raising Good Humans.

© Facebook Samuel, 12, closed out the section

Jennifer revealed that at the beginning of each new year, she and her children write down mission statements for the coming 12 months, and she shared that this year made her realize how different her eldest two are in temperament.

© Getty Images Jennifer in 2018 with Violet, Fin, and Samuel

"It was interesting thinking about temperament. Their personal mission statements and value statements were as if they had never met," Jennifer explained.

During the chat, Jennifer also spoke about how her number one hope for all her children was for them to have a sense of humor – and luckily her wish came true. "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she quipped..