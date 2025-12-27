Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz share Christmas message: "we wish everyone peace"

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham marked the festive season with a message of goodwill. The couple shared a carousel of festive photos on Instagram, showing them smiling in matching red Christmas pyjamas and posing in front of a decorated tree. Alongside the images, they wrote: "We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness."

© Instagram The couple posed in matching pyjamas

While the post itself was warm and understated, the comments section told a different story. Fans were quick to weigh in amid ongoing speculation about Brooklyn's strained relationship with his family, with many urging reconciliation.

"Having your parents blocked out of your life will never be the answer…" one follower wrote, while another pleaded, "Brooklyn go home and see your parents. Life really is too short." A third added: "What is family? Go home and see your parents, your family members joining happy gatherings."

© Instagram The couple posed with Nicola's family

The reactions come after reports that Brooklyn had blocked several family members on social media, fuelling talk of a growing rift. Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola addressed the situation directly in their post, instead keeping the focus on their shared holiday message.

On Instagram, former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria shared a snapshot of her 14-year-old daughter Harper sitting and writing alone in what appeared to be the dining room, with an incredibly long hardwood table lined with tall candles and a gargantuan Christmas tree behind her filled with gold decorations and bright yellow lights.

© Instagram Harper Beckham snapped during her Christmas 'manifestation' by her mother, Victoria

Captioning the post, the mother-of-four wrote: "Manifesting her wishes," tagging her daughter. Manifestation is an incredibly popular spiritual process, which involves focusing thoughts, emotions and actions, in order to bring your imagination into reality. It's also especially popular at this time of year for various reasons, but particularly due to the symbolic timing of the end of the year.

This year marks the first Christmas that the family has spent without their eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, after Cruz took to Instagram on Sunday, 21 December to explain that his parents had not unfollowed their son, but rather the family had "woke up blocked".

© Instagram The couple are spending the festive season with Nicola's family

Reports of a rift date back to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in 2022, when tensions allegedly began when the bride-to-be didn't wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law, but escalated in 2025.

Brooklyn, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, has largely stayed quiet publicly as speculation swirls. In contrast, his Christmas post struck a deliberately calm tone, centred on peace and positivity as the couple head into the new year together.

Still, for many fans, the festive message only reignited hopes that the holiday season might eventually bring healing – and a reunion – for the famously close-knit Beckham clan.