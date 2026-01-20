Robert Irwin confirms sought after news about love life in latest update

Robert Irwin has just given a much sought after update on his love life.

The Dancing with the Stars season 34 winner has become a hot commodity ever since turning 21, even more so after a headline-making underwear ad last year.

The youngest son of the late Steve Irwin was previously in a relationship with Rorie Buckey, niece of the late Heath Ledger, from 2022 to 2024, and recently sparked romance rumors with fellow Dancing with the Stars winner Xochitl Gómez, however, he maintains he is still very much looking for love.

© Instagram Robert with his Mirrorball Trophy

During a Monday, January 19, radio appearance on Australia's KIIS FM, Robert, who is 22-years-old, was asked: "On behalf of every single woman under the age of 30, are you single?"

"Oh, we're going straight in for the exclusive," he quipped, before confirming that "yes," he is in fact still on the market.

Then asked if he was "looking" for love, Robert said: "Oh, definitely. It's one of these things where I'm like, at this point in my life where you sort of, you gotta let it happen, because I'm so here and there and everywhere and 100 miles per hour," maintaining he is "open to it."

© Getty Images The DWTS winner dated Rorie for about 18 months

"Watch this space. There's not much to report at the moment," he ultimately teased.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Robert Irwin reunites with DWTS' Witney Carson in heartwarming new video

Robert has been simultaneously candid but coy about his love life in the past, and the public's interest in it.

In a lengthy interview with the New York Times published November 2025, speaking about dating in the spotlight, he confessed: "Holy moly, that's so challenging to navigate," noting we live in an era where "anything you do will be on TikTok the next day."

© Getty Images Witney and Robert on Dancing with the Stars

Late last year, Robert took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy alongside DWTS pro dancer Witney Carson, beating out runner-up Alix Earle and her partner Val Chmerkovsky.

© Instagram With his sister Bindi and niece Grace

Speaking with Access Hollywood in Hollywood about the gig and what he thinks his dad might have thought of it, the internet personality said he thinks Steve would be "stoked" that his son got the opportunity. "He was the sort of person where he just never held back," he said. "He was passionate, enthusiastic about every single thing he did. And he loved life when he was just living on the edge and giving it 100. And that is what this experience is."

Robert's mom is Terri Irwin, who married Steve in 1992, and has similarly worked as conservationist, television personality, and zookeeper. The couple were also parents to daughter Bindi, 27, who is married to Chandler Powell, with whom she shares daughter Grace Warrior, four.