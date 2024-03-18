Robert Irwin addresses Bachelor rumours following recent break-up from girlfriend Rorie Buckey

Robert Irwin, with his captivating blend of good looks, charismatic charm, and a profound commitment to wildlife conservation, has effortlessly earned his place as one of the world’s most adored celebrities.

At just 20 years old, this Australian television personality has not only won hearts across the globe but has also been humorously dubbed "Australia’s most eligible bachelor" on social media. This title gained further traction following the announcement of his recent breakup with Rorie Buckey.

In a light-hearted exchange with Yahoo Lifestyle, prior to his departure for South Africa to film I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Robert found himself addressing the swirling rumors of his potential starring role in the next season of The Bachelor.

His jovial response and laughter set the tone for an amusing dialogue with co-host Julia Morris, who playfully threatened to join the show as a Bachelorette, imagining herself in a rather comical and "creepy nightmare" scenario of dating Robert on the show.

Julia's jest quickly led her down what she described as a "comedy cul de sac" – a metaphorical dead-end where a joke loses its way, leaving its teller circling for an exit.

This analogy drew laughter and highlighted the spontaneous and often unpredictable nature of conversations in the entertainment world.

Despite Julia's diverse experiences on shows like Celebrity Apprentice, she humorously mused about wanting to appear on "the news", sparking a witty exchange with Robert about being the harbinger of breaking news.

Although Robert dismissed the possibility of appearing on The Bachelor with his characteristic humor, fans can eagerly anticipate his latest television endeavor as he steps into a co-hosting role on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

This opportunity represents a significant milestone for Robert, who described the invitation to join the show as both "the most humbling thing" and "an incredible new chapter" in his life.

Reflecting on this new journey, Robert expressed his awe and gratitude, seeing it as a surreal and full-circle moment that honors his lifelong dedication to conservation and the legacy of his family.

He humorously noted that, although this role feels incredibly new and unexpected, it also seems like a "natural fit", perfectly aligning with his life's work and passion from the very beginning—or as he playfully put it, "since I was hatched out of the egg."

