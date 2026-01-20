Dawn O'Porter jumps to Victoria Beckham’s defence over her 'public shaming' amid family fallout

Dawn O'Porter has come to Victoria Beckham's defence after her eldest son Brooklyn accused her and husband David of "controlling" him and trying to "ruin" his marriage. The TV star called out the "public shaming" the fashion designer had received since he broke his silence on the family feud.

Dawn, 46, shared her views in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by presenter Victoria Derbyshire, who had noted Brooklyn’s "extraordinary" lengthy statement shared in several slides on his stories on. Monday night. The journalist, 57, asked: "What does everyone think about this?"

This prompted Dawn - who is married to actor and comedian Chris O'Dowd - to share her thoughts on the claims, which include several accusations about his mother. One of Brooklyn's grievances, which she refers to, centres around Victoria's behaviour at her son's 2022 wedding to now-wife Nicola Peltz.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," the 26-year-old alleged. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

© David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss The Beckham family feud has erupted after Brooklyn made a series of claims (pictured together in 2019)

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life." This detail from Brooklyn's posts has sparked much discussion, and been the source of many memes and quips shared online at Victoria's expense.

Of his words, Dawn wrote: "I'm sure it's all real. But also it could have been one page long and not made his mum into a joke that she will never escape. Could have been a bit classier than that. But he's a kid and he's standing up for himself. I hope he doesn't regret it one day. And despite everything I feel very sorry for Victoria for the public shaming."

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Dawn is married to actor and comedian Chris O'Dowd (pictured in 2025)

It is unclear if Dawn and Victoria have ever met during their time in the public eye, however the former told The Guardian this week that she is a fan of the Spice Girls' make-up range. The presenter, writer and director has also previously praised her fashion line in an interview with SheerLuxe in 2024.

In addition, Brooklyn claimed that Victoria left Nicola, 31, scrambling for something to wear down the aisle ahead of their nuptials. "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he said.

There was also upset due to the seating plan at the reception. "My mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands," he added. "Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours."