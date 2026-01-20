David Beckham refuses to comment as he resurfaces after Brooklyn's explosive family 'facade' claims

David Beckham has refused to comment after being pictured for the first time since his son, Brooklyn Beckham, released an explosive statement addressing his relationship with his parents.

The former English footballer appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday morning in his capacity as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, as well as a partner of Authentic Brands Group and co-owner of Inter Miami CF.

David, 50, was seen posing for a promotional photo and participated in a podcast interview on Radio Davos. Later on, when asked about his son's statement by a reporter in Switzerland, he declined to comment.

The World Economic Forum tackles global challenges aiming to improve the state of the world, and this year's theme is "A spirit of dialogue".

What did Brooklyn say?

David's appearance comes less than 24 hours after a statement released by his eldest son, Brooklyn, who addressed the ongoing tensions with his family.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," he wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday.

David on a podcast during the World Economic Forum

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he continued.

"The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

Brooklyn's post also addressed the tensions between his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, with whom he tied the knot with in April 2022, and his family.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," said Brooklyn.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

He continued: "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.

"During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours."