Kelly Ripa stuns in tiny white mini dress in decades old photo — and she hasn't aged

Kelly Ripa has barely aged! The Live with Kelly & Mark star shared a throwback photo of herself this week on social media from her All My Children days as proof.

In the snapshot, the actress posed alongside Eva Larue dressed in a little white dress adored with a floral print. Her long blonde hair was styled in a bouncy blowdry and she was all smiles as she stood next to her famous friend.

In picture included a caption, revealing that the image had been taken back in "1994-ish".

Kelly played Hayley Vaughan on the popular daytime soap, whose character fell in love with Mateo Santos. In real life, Kelly and Mark Consuelos - who played Mateo - began dating in 1995, and tied the knot a year later in Las Vegas.

The couple went on to have three children, who are all now grown-up and carving their own careers in the entertainment industry.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa with her All My Children co-star Eva Larue

Their oldest son, Michael, 28, is an actor who has starred in shows including Riverdale, where he played a younger version of his dad's character, Hiram Lodge.

Their daughter, Lola, 24, is a talented singer who is currently residing in London. The doting parents recently went to surprise Lola at her gig on December 12, a moment HELLO! captured on camera.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children

Kelly and Mark both stood by the door as they watched Lola perform, both dressed in flat caps to disguise themselves. Lola was understandably left speechless when she realised her parents were in attendance, with the sweet moment captured on camera.

Lola asked her parents how they had arrived at the venue to which Kelly quipped: "An airplane!" "We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," Kelly later told HELLO!

© Instagram Kelly and Mark and their two sons, Michael and Joaquin

"She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous." "I cried because I didn't know they were coming!" added Lola. "You saw my reaction!"

The couple are also parents to 22-year-old Joaquin, who is also following in the family's footsteps as an actor.

Most recently, it was announced that the recent graduate has been cast in the upcoming Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman.

Kelly with her sons and daughter Lola

The production will also star Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf, with the opening night taking place on April 9.

Understandably, Kelly was incredibly proud of her son after the news was announced, and shared the press release on social media alongside a series of smiley face emojis.