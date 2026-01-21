Spice Girls post coordinated words of support amid Victoria Beckham's fallout with son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham appears to be brushing off the drama embroiling her family after Brooklyn Beckham released a bombshell statement on Monday evening.
Now, the fashion mogul has returned to social media, but not to address the allegations made by her eldest son, which include everything from the A-list couple trying to force Brooklyn's hand in singing over to his name to the former Spice Girl interrupting his first dance, all in the name of protecting "brand Beckham."
Instead, VB's words, which were posted at the same time as her fellow former band members, were for 'Baby Spice', Emma Bunton, who celebrated her 50th birthday on Tuesday.
"Happy birthday @emmaleebunton. I love you so much!!" wrote the mother-of-four, alongside photos from their days in the iconic girl group. In a second post, Victoria shared a clip from the music video of their 1996 hit 'Say You'll Be There', which showed Emma singing her solo verse. She penned alongside the clip: "Happy birthday Baby. Kisses xxx."
Meanwhile, Geri Haliwell-Horner shared: "Happy 50th birthday @emmaleebunton! Love you so much, you are such a special person with the biggest heart - grateful to have you in my life [pink love heart emoji] wishing you so much joy and love. [Pink love heart emoji]."
Former 'Scary Spice' Mel B added: "My dear 'BUNTON' you will always be BABY to me even though you are now the big 50!!!!!!! Happy Birthday I love you lots and lots and lots!!!"
Beckham scandal
The coordinated posts come after Brooklyn's shock statement, where he revealed he "doesn't want reconciliation" with his parents following the ongoing family feud with him and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into," he wrote, in part.
The words he wrote on Monday have acquired countless reactions from fellow celebrities who have weighed in on the drama, though none of them are Victoria's closest friends, who, along with the fashion designer and her husband, David Beckham, have remained silent on the matter.