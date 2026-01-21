Victoria Beckham breaks silence after son Brooklyn's bombshell statement

Victoria Beckham has taken to social media for the first time since her son Brooklyn spoke out about the feud between him and his family in a scathing statement, in which he accused his parents of controlling narratives in the press and trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
Posting on her Instagram Stories in celebration of her fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton's 50th birthday, the mother-of-four shared a throwback photo of the pair, alongside the caption: "Happy birthday @emmaleebunton. I love you so much!!"
In a second post, Victoria shared a clip from the music video of their 1996 hit 'Say You'll Be There', which showed Emma singing her solo verse. She penned alongside the clip: "Happy birthday Baby. Kisses xxx."
Victoria's friendship with her Spice Girls bandmates
Victoria and Emma have remained close friends since the Spice Girls split in 2001, with the duo consistently turning out to support each other. Back in October, Emma, along with Geri Halliwell-Horner and Melanie Chisholm, attended the premiere of Victoria's Netflix documentary in October last year, while all four of Victoria's former bandmates were on the guest list at her 50th birthday bash in London in 2024.
While Victoria didn't join the band on-stage for their reunion tour in 2019, she did send a sweet message of support ahead of their first show. Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer posted: "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!"
Brooklyn's bombshell statement
Victoria's latest Instagram post comes just two days after her son Brooklyn, 26, said he did not want to "reconcile" with his family in a statement addressing their family feud on Instagram.
"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," said the former photographer, who married actress Nicola in 2022.
"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," he penned.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," wrote the eldest son of Victoria and David, before going on to claim that his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola and that his mother Victoria backed out of making his wife's wedding dress for their 2022 nuptials at "the eleventh hour".