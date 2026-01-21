Victoria Beckham breaks silence after son Brooklyn's bombshell statement

The Spice Girl, 51, has taken to Instagram for the first time since her son Brooklyn, 26, addressed their family feud

Victoria Beckham attends the Premiere of "Lola" at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© FilmMagic
Victoria Beckham has taken to social media for the first time since her son Brooklyn spoke out about the feud between him and his family in a scathing statement, in which he accused his parents of controlling narratives in the press and trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Posting on her Instagram Stories in celebration of her fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton's 50th birthday, the mother-of-four shared a throwback photo of the pair, alongside the caption: "Happy birthday @emmaleebunton. I love you so much!!"

Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton© @victoriabeckham/Instagram
Victoria Beckham posted to her Instagram Stories in celebration of Emma Bunton's birthday

In a second post, Victoria shared a clip from the music video of their 1996 hit 'Say You'll Be There', which showed Emma singing her solo verse. She penned alongside the clip: "Happy birthday Baby. Kisses xxx."

Victoria's friendship with her Spice Girls bandmates 

Victoria and Emma have remained close friends since the Spice Girls split in 2001, with the duo consistently turning out to support each other. Back in October, Emma, along with Geri Halliwell-Horner and Melanie Chisholm, attended the premiere of Victoria's Netflix documentary in October last year, while all four of Victoria's former bandmates were on the guest list at her 50th birthday bash in London in 2024. 

WATCH: Remember the Spice Girls' iconic video for Stop?
Baby Spice in the music video of their 1996 hit 'Say You'll Be There'© @victoriabeckham/Instagram
Victoria shared a clip of Emma from the music video of their 1996 hit 'Say You'll Be There'

While Victoria didn't join the band on-stage for their reunion tour in 2019, she did send a sweet message of support ahead of their first show. Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer posted: "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!"

Brooklyn's bombshell statement

Victoria's latest Instagram post comes just two days after her son Brooklyn, 26, said he did not want to "reconcile" with his family in a statement addressing their family feud on Instagram.

I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. 

I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. 

For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out. 

My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours. 

The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment. 

My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable. 

Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all. 

My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused. 

The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. 

My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," said the former photographer, who married actress Nicola in 2022. 

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," he penned.

Brooklyn is reported to be currently estranged from his parents (pictured in 2019)© Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Brooklyn accused his parents of controlling narratives in the press and trying to "ruin" his relationship

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," wrote the eldest son of Victoria and David, before going on to claim that his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola and that his mother Victoria backed out of making his wife's wedding dress for their 2022 nuptials at "the eleventh hour".

