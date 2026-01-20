Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones pick a side in Beckham family feud: 'Not nice'

Jenna Bush Hager and her co-host, Sheinelle Jones, have weighed in on the dramatic family feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, which reached an explosive turning point on Monday when the 26-year-old released a statement on their rift.

Brooklyn took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement in which he claimed his parents were controlling and "consistently disrespected" his wife, Nicola Peltz.

On Tuesday's episode of Today with Jenna & Sheinelle, the pair shared their thoughts on the drama that has captured the internet, revealing that they stood firmly with David and Victoria. "Yesterday afternoon in a six-page Instagram story post, [Brooklyn] wrote in part, 'I do not want to reconcile with my family,'" Jenna began.

© NBC Jenna and Sheinelle weighed in on the Beckham feud

"I'm almost nice to a fault," her co-star chimed in. "But in this case, I actually feel like it's not nice of [Brooklyn]. I don't know what's happening behind the scenes."

"I don't care if it's true or not. But at the end of the day, to put your parents' laundry out there...we don't need to know whatever's happening."

"You are where you are because of the work that they've done. Maybe I'm speaking as a mom," Sheinelle continued, adding that Victoria was "doing the best [she] can." Jenna agreed, explaining that she took issue with him airing out his parents' dirty laundry online. "That's the part that feels sort of hypocritical," she said, adding that David and Victoria must be "heartbroken".

© TODAY Sheinelle shared that she was "Team Mom" in the debate

"Whether it's true or not, it's just...do we need to know about it?" Sheinelle queried. "In the 26 years I've been in this business, I don't think I've ever given an opinion, and this is the first time where I'm like, 'I'm Team Mom.' I have a soft spot for parents because it's not easy."

Brooklyn's incendiary comments come almost a year after speculation of a family feud was sparked, with fans noticing his absence from family photos and events. In his statement, the eldest Beckham son cited several examples of why his relationship with David and Victoria had crumbled, including multiple incidents from his wedding to Nicola in 2022.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he wrote.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Brooklyn claimed that his family "disrespected" his wife Nicola

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," he continued. "My mom cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

© David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss He shared the explosive post to Instagram on Monday

He added that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola by stepping in for the special moment, and claimed that she "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone". The Beckham camp has yet to comment on the statement, which also accused them of being obsessed with their public image, yet their youngest son, Cruz, was the first to return to social media after the post.

In his Instagram stories, the 20-year-old shared some behind-the-scenes moments from a session with his band in a studio. While the clip did not contain a caption or a comment on the family feud, it marked a brush-off of Brooklyn's statement.