Brooklyn Beckham still has his own bedroom at parents' £31 million London home

Brooklyn Beckham still had his own bedroom at his parents' London home two years after his wedding, at which he claimed family relations had already broken down. The eldest son of David and Victoria spoke fondly of visits to see them in the UK, where he would stay at their Holland Park residence when in the capital.

Speaking to The Times in January 2024, Brooklyn - who had married wife Nicola Peltz in 2022 - said: "When I'm in London it's more about hangin' out with my family." The journalist, Julia Llewellyn Smith, reflecting on the experience in a new piece for the paper after the family fallout escalated, noted that he appeared close enough with his parents at that point to still be happily staying with them when travelling over from his LA home.

"[Brooklyn] told me he still had a room in the family home in Holland Park and laughed uproariously at my joke that Victoria might have turned it into a walk-in wardrobe," wrote Llewellyn Smith. David and Victoria purchased the six-bedroom property, estimated to be worth £31 million, in 2013.

The grand four-storey Victorian townhouse underwent extensive three-year renovations before David, 50, and Victoria, 51, moved in with their children - who also include Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and 14-year-old Harper - in 2016. Three of the children's bedrooms are said to have en-suite bathrooms, according to The Mirror, and it also has a gym, cinema room, play room and spa.

© Instagram David and Victoria bought their Holland Park home (pictured in the hallway) in 2013

Brooklyn - who was promoting his partnership with Uber Eats at the time - added: "I really love London, I go back as much as I can." When Llewellyn Smith asked the budding chef where he preferred between the Peltz family base of Miami or the Cotswolds, where his family have a country home, he chose the latter.

It appears to be at odds with the now-26-year-old's timeline of the breakdown of Beckham family relations, which he argues began in the run-up to his nuptials with Nicola, now 31. One of his many accusations shared on Instagram on Monday night included that his fashion designer mother had pulled out of designing the actress' wedding dress at the "eleventh hour".

© Getty Images One of Brooklyn's grievances with that his mum Victoria pulled out of designing Nicola's wedding dress at the "eleventh hour" (pictured in 2024)

He claimed: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress." In the end, the bride wore a Valentino gown to the ceremony.