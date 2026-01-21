Melissa Gilbert pictured in tears as husband Timothy Busfield receives news in child abuse case

Melissa Gilbert was full of emotion during her husband, Timothy Busfield's pretrial detention hearing when she was seen praying and crying.

The Little House on the Prairie actress sat through the two-hour ordeal in a district court in New Mexico while a judge ruled over the 68-year-old as he awaited trial and faced charges of child sex abuse.

Melissa wept as the judge made the decision: "Given the lack of a pattern involving children in this case, I think that can be remedied through different conditions of release. I don't find that there's been sufficient presentation that this defendant may commit new crimes if released pending trial."

© Getty Images Melissa Gilbert was in tears as the judge released her husband Timothy Busfield from jail

He continued: "There's no evidence of a pattern of criminal conduct. There are no similar allegations involving children in his past. There's no evidence of non-compliance with prior court orders.

"Rather, this defendant self-surrendered and submitted himself to this court's jurisdiction, demonstrating compliance with the court order for his arrest," the judge continued. "I cannot find that the state has proven by clear and convincing evidence that there are no release conditions that would reasonably protect the safety of any younger person in the community."

© Getty Images Timothy's mugshot

Timothy was released from jail under restrictions including that he will appear for all his court dates, not possess any firearms or dangerous weapons and won't consume illegal drugs or alcohol.

He also won't be allowed to contact any of the victims or their family members or be in contact with any minors. Timothy will be allowed to travel.

Melissa was seen mouthing "thank God," as Timothy remained mostly stoic. The actress has stood by her husband since accusations were first made.

© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images She is standing by her husband

He has been accused of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse on allegations that he engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year-old twin boys on the set of the TV show, The Cleaning Lady.

He vehemently denies all allegations and told TMZ: "They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."