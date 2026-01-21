Victoria Beckham shares public message for son Cruz

Victoria Beckham hasn't let the scandal involving her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham Peltz, stop her from showing support for her middle son, Cruz.
The fashion mogul took to social media on Tuesday with a proud message for the 20-year-old budding musician, who has sold out his upcoming gig at the Courtyard Theatre in March.
Re-sharing a poster advertising the gig, VB penned: "Wow!" This isn't the first time the fashion designer has updated her social media account since the allegations from Brooklyn.
Marking her fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton's 50th birthday, Victoria wrote: ""Happy birthday @emmaleebunton. I love you so much!!" wrote the mother-of-four, alongside photos from their days in the iconic girl group. In a second post, Victoria shared a clip from the music video of their 1996 hit 'Say You'll Be There', which showed Emma singing her solo verse. She penned alongside the clip: "Happy birthday Baby. Kisses xxx."
The message was the first time Victoria has spoken out since Brooklyn's statement on Monday evening which saw the 26-year-old make a series of allegations against his A-list parents.
Among claims are that David and Victoria tried to force Brooklyn's hand in singing over to his name to the former Spice Girl, interrupting his first dance, Victoria cancelling making Nicola's wedding dress, being rejected from his father's 50th birthday celebrations, as well as other shock allegations, all in the name of protecting "brand Beckham."
Cruz weighing in
While none of the brothers have directly spoken out about the claims, Cruz has been liking internet memes that have come as a result of Brooklyn's statement.
Brooklyn wrote: "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
These words have been the main source of meme material, with Cruz liking a video posted by comedian Olly jokes that Victoria requested Ginuwine's song Pony as the song for her mother-son dance with Brooklyn at the wedding - and the creator seemed to confirm the famous endorsement, writing in another post: "Made a skit about the Beckhams. Looks like they're enjoying it."