Cruz Beckham reacts to wild claim about mum Victoria's 'inappropriate wedding dance'

Cruz Beckham has finally broken his silence on his family’s high-profile feud. The youngest son of David and Victoria has reacted to Brooklyn's claim that their mum danced "inappropriately" at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and left him "humiliated".

Since Brooklyn, 26, posted a series of accusations to Instagram on Monday night, one grievance has stood out in particular to onlookers. "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," he wrote about the nuptials, which he said in his statement had been a turning point in relations with his parents.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Cruz, 20, proceeded to 'like' a meme from his official Instagram account that mocked the claim. In the funny reel, comedian Olly jokes that Victoria requested Ginuwine's song Pony as the song for her mother-son dance with Brooklyn at the wedding - and the creator seemed to confirm the famous endorsement, writing in another post: "Made a skit about the Beckhams. Looks like they're enjoying it."

© Instagram Cruz has come to the defence of mum Victoria on social media (pictured last year)

Shortly afterwards, the musician appeared to support his mum with a photo of his meal to the soundtrack of the Spice Girls hit 'Who Do You Think You Are?' - initially released in 1997 - as he shared his gratitude with fans for selling out his UK shows. On Instagram, he wrote: "Absolutely no words, thank you a million. Looks like I'll have to be adding more shows?!?"

Cruz’s input comes just days after Brooklyn confirmed rumours of a Beckham family fallout. In a series of posts on Monday, he wrote: "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment." The couple renewed their vows in August, notably without the Beckham family present.

© Getty The musician seemed to break his silence on older brother Brooklyn's claims

It’s not the first time that Cruz has weighed into the drama via his Instagram account. In December, he defended his parents David, 50, and Victoria, 51, after they were accused of unfollowing their eldest son on social media.

He shared a screenshot of an article reporting the allegations, writing: "Not true." He added: "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I." Meanwhile, Brooklyn has claimed that he was blocked by family members last summer.