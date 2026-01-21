Inside Nicola Peltz's 'sad' fallouts with her A-list inner circle

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, have been subject to rumours of a feud with the Beckham family for the past three years, and he finally confirmed that they have been drifting apart in a lengthy statement on his Instagram stories on 19 January.

© Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURM Nicola and Brooklyn are estranged from his family

However, this isn't the first time that the billionaire heiress has been part of a dramatic public fallout with her inner circle, as the 31-year-old has allegedly fallen out with some of her other high-profile friends, including one very prominent A-list star.

Nicola Peltz fell out with her hairstylist

Celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson worked with the actress during her press tour for Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014, and had quite a lot to say in hindsight.

In 2019, he spoke to Jackie Schimmel on his podcast, In The Chair, and openly criticised Nicola, saying: "I remember this one time, the worst of the worst of the worst — there was this one little diva girl. She was the new Transformers girl, her name was Nicola Peltz… she is actually a monster."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside the lives of the Beckham kids

He has since doubled down on his thoughts, and, in response to Brooklyn's statement on 19 January, he took to his Instagram stories multiple times to pick it apart, but also shared his thoughts on the situation more widely, calling it "sad" and pointing out: "You can't take that back, the whole world is watching."

He then accused Nicola of involvement, writing: "It seems like someone is putting him up to it and being like, ‘You better publicly say something and make them look bad because I don’t want to be the evil one." Justin also criticised Nicola, writing: "With my full chest, not good energy, she's the issue."

Nicola Peltz's fallout with A-list friend

However, her hairstylist isn't the only person with whom Nicola has had some tension. She and her husband were once incredibly close with Selena Gomez, and the three would often be plastered all over each other's social media pages.

Though they were once very close, this no longer appears to be the case, as Brooklyn and Nicola were not present at Selena's extravagant wedding to Benny Blanco in September 2025, nor were Selena and Benny present at the Peltz Beckhams' vow renewal the month before.

Both parties have become silent followers of one another on Instagram, even at major moments such as anniversaries or family deaths, where they used to frequently comment on each other's posts and express support for one another.

© Getty Brooklyn, Selena and Nicola once spent a lot of time together as a trio

According to a report in The Sun, Selena and Benny had deliberately distanced themselves, but a source who spoke to the Daily Mail seemed adamant that there had been no falling out.

On the other hand, some of Nicola's friends have defended her against accusations of being toxic or controlling, including Rebecca Faria, a longtime friend who shared her real thoughts on social media, calling out people who were "judging" the actress as she "actually had the guts to walk away" from a toxic family.

"Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since she couldn’t care less about their fame or money!" she wrote, in screenshots shared by TMZ. She alleged that the Beckhams "started planting fake press to make her look bad in the public eye" after realising that they didn't have full control of the narrative.