Why Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham didn't attend Selena Gomez's wedding - despite close friendship

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot with a romantic wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California on Saturday and while the proceedings reportedly included A-list appearances from Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift, two people who didn't appear were Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn. According to the Daily Mail, Nicola is in "strict preparation for a new role" and wished Selena and Benny "all the best." Nicola and Brooklyn famously struck up a close friendship with the former Disney Channel star back in 2022, with Selena even joking that the trio were in a "throuple." Following a vacation to Mexico, the Can't Keep My Hands to Myself hitmaker wrote: "'Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," alongside a photo of her cuddling with the pair.

Selena even previously gushed to Cosmopolitan UK that Nicola is: "Truly one of the most amazing people I've ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. I feel like I've known her forever," and she and Nicola took their friendship to the next level by getting matching tattoos. Both chose to get the word 'angel' written in script on their forearms. Despite their former close bond, the trio have been pictured together for quite some time, with Selena absent from the couple's vow renewal ceremony in upstate New York earlier this year. Their apparent distance comes amid Brookyln's estrangement from his own family, the Beckhams. He and Nicola missed out on a number of important family milestones this year including David Beckham's epic 50th birthday celebrations, Victoria Beckham's 51st birthday celebrations, as well as an idyllic summer holiday in Italy.

Last week, Brooklyn seemingly addressed the feud while playing in the Ryder Cup All-Star match between A-Listers from Europe and the USA at Bethpage Black, New York. "There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy," he said at the event. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Brooklyn went on to say that he "never" worries about online speculation, adding that "everyone is always going to say rubbish".

1/ 4 © Instagram The trio were previously coined a "throuple"

2/ 4 The trio enjoyed a a vacation to Mexico. The trio enjoyed a a vacation to Mexico.

3/ 4 Selena and Nicola were closer than close.

4/ 4 Selena wasn't at Brooklyn and Nicola's recent vow renewal.

Who did attend Selena and Benny's wedding?

While the Peltz-Beckham's may have been absent, Selena and Benny's nuptials were full of A-listers. The aforementioned stars Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift reportedly gave speeches while Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-stars gave speeches at the rehearsal dinner. Others in attendance were Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Ashley Park as well as Selena's Wizards of Waverley Place co-star, David Henrie.