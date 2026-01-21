Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's 'joy and happiness' of second wedding was in stark contrast to their first

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding renewal last year took many fans by surprise, given that it was a mere three years after their first nuptials in 2022.

Now, Brooklyn has revealed in a shock statement that they wanted to tie the knot again after their first dance was allegedly "hijacked" by his mother, Victoria Beckham, among other bombshell claims surrounding the big day.

He said in the statement: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Commenting on his intentions behind the vow renewal, he added: "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

Despite both being beautiful occasions, there's no denying the huge differences between Brooklyn and Nicola's weddings. Join HELLO! as we look back at the biggest contrasts between the ceremonies

A Peltz-only affair

One of the biggest differences between the big days was that while all of Nicola's family were present at the ceremony - her dad Nelson officiating the big day - Brooklyn's family was noticeably absent from the occasion. The pair are believed to have invited around 100 to 200 guests.

Meanwhile, on their big day in 2022, there were 500 guests filing into Nelson's estate in Palm Beach.

Location

One of the biggest differences between the first and second weddings was the location, although both took place at one of Nicola's billionaire father, Nelson Peltz's, properties.

The 2022 nuptials were hosted on Nelson's $76m estate in Palm Beach, the property covers 44,000 square feet and sits on a complex featuring tennis and basketball courts and the pool surrounded by a large terrace.

Nicola relaxing at her father's Palm Bech estate

Meanwhile, the 2025 ceremony took place at Nelson's less-documented property in Bedfor, New York. While the 130-acre estate known as "High Wind" is prowling, it's much less documented than their Palm Beach home..

A glimpe of Nelson Peltz's New York mansion

The main house is a 22-room mansion and the property includes: a full-sized American football field, a two-hole golf course, a helipad, a lake, waterfall, and even an indoor hockey rink.

Wedding dress

As well as his comments on his wedding day, one of the biggest bombshells from Brooklyn's statement was that Nicola had planned to wear a Victoria Beckham design before the former Spice Girl cancelled making the gown in the "eleventh hour".

He wrote: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress." For her new nuptials, Nicola ended up wearing a beautiful Valentino gown, a big contrast to 2025 when she wore her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz's, wedding day from 1985.

Blonde to brunette

For her most recent nuptials, Nicola went back to her brunette roots after being a blonde bride for her first big day.

Nicola went from blonde to brunette!

"Back to my roots", she wrote on Instagram, unveiling her transformation just weeks after her first wedding.