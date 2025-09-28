Selena Gomez shares stunning first romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco

Singer Selena Gomez and her partner Benny Blanco have shared the first wedding photos as they enjoy a romantic weekend extravaganza in Santa Monica. The star-studded guest list is thought to include Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Paris Hilton and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. The pictures were reportedly taken at the Friday night rehearsal dinner, held at a country mansion in Goleta’s Hope Ranch neighborhood – a 1863-acre estate in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

© Instagram Selena and Benny's wedding

"9.27.25" Benny captioned an Instagram post featuring stunning photos from the weekend. Blanco commented, "my wife in real life."

Selena looked radiant in an ivory dress by Ralph Lauren featuring a halter neckline with delicate flowers around the neckline.

Selena radiant in white

In the images, Selena is seen gazing adoringly at Benny as they posed together under the streaming sunlight on the lawn of the venue.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024 via Instagram showcasing the stunning - and massive - diamond ring Benny popped the question with.

© Instagram The loved-up couple

"Forever begins now..." Selena captioned the post, which featured a slew of sweet images of the loved-up couple.

© Instagram The blushing bride

Benny and Selena have epitomized couple goals since they started dating in 2023; they went public with their romance in December of the same year, over four years after collaborating on a song with J Balvin and Tainy.

© Instagram Cute collage

Last September, Selena gushed about her relationship with Benny in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying: "We always make sure we're protecting what we have, but there's no rules," she said. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."

© Instagram Selena and Benny's sweet embrace

"I've never been loved this way," she gushed. "He's just been a light. A complete light in my life. He's my best friend. I love telling him everything."

Selena laid down the law, however, when it came to taking his name. "I'm not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That's it," she told the publication.