Carrie Underwood shares update from wood-lined 400-acre farm: 'Moment of truth'

When it comes to updates from her massive farm home near Nashville, Tennessee, Carrie Underwood is not one to slouch! The winner of the fourth American Idol season, who recently returned as a judge, balances her time in production with her successful tours, standalone shows all over the country, her Las Vegas residencies, and her downtime at home with her doting family by her side. And now, she's taking fans inside another one of her many gardening exploits, counting down to a particularly juicy reveal.

The singer, 42, took to her Instagram Stories with a selfie from inside her home, where she resides with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, six. She posed for a photo holding a giant watermelon that she'd plucked out of her own yard, and was waiting to crack it open to tell whether it was just ripe enough to eat.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood shared a photo of herself with a watermelon while showcasing her home's many wood-lined features

While sporting light glam and her newly darkened tresses, Carrie wrote beside the snap: "Moment of truth…it's sometimes hard to tell when the watermelon is ripe," while also providing a look at her beautiful home. The many wood-lined features of the house stood out behind her, including the soft pine walls, the dark wood framing the windows, plus the accents of white in the walls behind them, the curtains as well as a pair of saloon-style hinged doors leading into the living room behind.

Fans didn't have to wait long for an update, though, as Carrie shared a photo right after of the melon cut in half on her marble kitchen island, perfectly ripe and ready to eat. "I did it!!! Whew! It's such a waste when you pick it and it's not ready!" She chronicled her escapades in her garden even further when she added another photo of herself holding a bushel of muscadine grapes. "The muscadines are getting ready…"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Underwood reveals new addition to never-ending garden

Carrie's home is a feat of nature, spread over 400 acres of land featuring its very own lake, an orchard, a chicken coop, barns and sheds providing homes for many kinds of livestock, and a 16ft by 28ft greenhouse she installed in 2023 that would allow her to grow all her own fruits and vegetables year-round.

© Instagram The watermelon was ultimately, lo and behold, ripe and ready to eat!

The couple initially lived in the affluent Nashville suburb of Brentwood in a 7,000-sq. foot mansion with a wet bar, fitness center, tennis court, a four-car garage, walk-out basement with heated marble floors and even more. However, they sold the home for $1,410,000 in 2019 and moved to the farm home they'd been building from the ground up on the land they'd purchased early into their marriage.

© Instagram She continued to garden and got a bushel of muscadine grapes in as well

Self sufficiency is also the name of the game for Carrie and former NHL player Mike, who tied the knot in 2010. "I do very much enjoy gardening and homesteading. We grow fruits, like apples and peaches, and I feel like I'm always making something, like mead, out of honey," she told Modern Luxury.

© YouTube Carrie and Mike built a large greenhouse for them to be able to grow their own fruits and vegetables year-round

"It's really cool when people come over, and you can serve them bread that you made or some hard apple cider from your orchard. I like doing stuff like that. And my husband enjoys grilling. He's a hunter, so everything in our freezers and fridge is pretty much things we've gathered ourselves, which is pretty cool."