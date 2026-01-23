What John Travolta's Saturday Night Fever co-star Karen Lynn Gorney is up to now, 49 years after the film's release

The actress played Stephanie Mangano in the cult classic disco flick – see what she’s been getting up to since her time on the dance floor

2/27/1978- ORIGINAL CAPTION READS: Actor John Travolta dancing with actress Karen Gorney in the movie "Saturday Night Fever".© Bettmann Archive
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

With her memorable red dress and flair-filled moves, Karen Lynn Gorney danced her way into our hearts opposite John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, released nearly five decades ago. The dazzling drama helped propel her to stardom, but many fans have wondered what became of the actress in the years that followed.

From her early years starring in a soap opera to her triumphant return to Hollywood, we’re taking a look at what Karen’s been up to since the disco decade – and what she’s shared about the hit film.

NEW YORK CITY - DECEMBER 12: Actress Karen Lynn Gorney attends the premiere of "Saturday Night Fever" on December 12, 1977 at Loew's State I Cinema in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) © Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Karen's dad was a famous composer

Creative upbringing

Born to an artistic family – her father composed the popular Great Depression-era song “Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? – Karen grew up dancing and painting, later attending the High School of Performing Arts before earning both a Bachelors and Masters in Fine Arts.

Following film roles in the likes of The Magic Garden of Stanley Sweetheart (1970), the actress joined the original cast of the long-running soap opera All My Children in 1970; she left four years later, telling the Times Square Chronicles, “I like taking risks. That’s why I left AMC, they wanted me to do the same thing over and over.”

NEW YORK, NY - CIRCA 1977: Karen Lynn Gorney attends the Premiere of Saturday Night Fever circa 1977 in New York City. (Photo by Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Karen wanted to make her character "understandable"

Saturday Night Fever

Karen’s risk paid off, as she later was cast in the biggest role of her career – Stephanie in Saturday Night Fever (1977). She told the New York Times she began dance training two months before production began, and worked on her Brooklyn accent by writing down the vowel and consonant sounds.

“I tried to make her understandable,” she added. “I tried to show her as a woman who was really wiped out at the beginning of the film, to one who is finally coming together.”

The actress was catapulted to fame for her role opposite John Travolta, forever immortalised as the red-dress icon on the film’s legendary poster.

“We shot me in every colour dress under the sun,” Karen revealed to Media Mikes. “They kept dyeing them until they settled on what you see.”

Karen Lynn Gorney in 1983 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

Karen went on to manage an art gallery

Stepping away

Following her blockbuster role, Karen opted to take a lengthy break from Hollywood, spending her time managing an art gallery in Manhattan. The actress has since spoken candidly about typecasting, telling the Los Angeles Times that, “People didn’t know what to do with Stephanie Mangano”.

“People thought I was that person in the movie, and I became that – instead of someone who was stable and whole and had some sense of herself,” the actress shared, adding that she’d felt “vulnerable” at the time.

Alongside gallery management, Karen produced her took on a variety of theatre roles, from Dracula to Richard III.

Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta and Karen Lynn Gorney (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)© WireImage

Karen (right) with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in 2002

Return to Hollywood

While continuing her theatre career into the 90s, Karen opted to dip her toes back in Hollywood’s waters, returning to All My Children in a 1995 cameo and guest-starring on popular shows like The Sopranos and Law & Order.

According to her website, Karen also married Mark Toback, a New York City-based musician, in July 1995.

While she keeps a low public profile, the actress has continued to act sporadically since the 2000s; among her most recent roles were Mrs. McKinley in the live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) alongside Jack Whitehall, and a guest appearance in Hulu’s Michelle Williams-led series Dying for Sex (2025).

PARSIPPANY, NJ - APRIL 26: Karen Lynn Gorney attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Spring 2019 at Parsippany Hilton on April 26, 2019 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Karen, pictured here in 2019, made film history with her hit role

Legacy

While she forever remains associated with Saturday Night Fever, Karen’s career spans decades of work across film, TV, theatre, and art, and the actress has never been one to shy away from risks.

Speaking to Roll the Credits with Chris & Wayne in 2020, Karen reflected on her multiple career shifts, sharing that “How do you know what it is until you know what it’s not, right?” 

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More