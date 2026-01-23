What John Travolta's Saturday Night Fever co-star Karen Lynn Gorney is up to now, 49 years after the film's release

Karen wanted to make her character "understandable"

Karen’s risk paid off, as she later was cast in the biggest role of her career – Stephanie in Saturday Night Fever (1977). She told the New York Times she began dance training two months before production began, and worked on her Brooklyn accent by writing down the vowel and consonant sounds.

“I tried to make her understandable,” she added. “I tried to show her as a woman who was really wiped out at the beginning of the film, to one who is finally coming together.”

The actress was catapulted to fame for her role opposite John Travolta, forever immortalised as the red-dress icon on the film’s legendary poster.

“We shot me in every colour dress under the sun,” Karen revealed to Media Mikes. “They kept dyeing them until they settled on what you see.”