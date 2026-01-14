What Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones' co-star Karen Allen is up to now, 44 years later

The Marion Ravenwood actress balances Hollywood with a surprising business venture – here’s what she’s been up to since the film franchise wrapped

TOKYO - JUNE 4: Actress Karen Allen and actor Harrison Ford attend "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" press conference at Grand Hyatt Tokyo on June 4, 2008 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open on June 21 in Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)© WireImage
When it comes to action heroines, Karen Allen helped bring to life one of cinema’s most legendary women. Her role as Marion Ravenwood, the wise-cracking bar owner who becomes Indiana Jones’ sidekick, was a key part of the Harrison Ford-led franchise and its enduring success.

From being hand-picked by Steven Spielberg to her surprising career pivot, we’re taking a look at what the former Hollywood heavyweight is up to now – and what she’s shared about her time in the hit franchise.

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 12: The movie: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark , (aka: "Raiders of the Lost Ark"), directed by Steven Spielberg. Seen here, Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood. Initial theatrical release June 12, 1981. Screen capture. A Paramount Picture. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)© CBS via Getty Images

Karen as Marion in Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981

A fearless breakthrough

Following roles in Animal House (1978) and the Al Pacino-led Cruising (1980), Karen’s big break came in the form of Marion Ravenwood, the fierce heroine opposite Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981).

“I had my attention on Karen to be in one of my films ever since I saw her play Katy in Animal House,” director Steven Spielberg told The Hollywood Reporter. Karen remarked that her “adventurous spirit” prepared her to take on the role, adding that the experience bringing Marion to life was “empowering”.

NEW YORK - MAY 21: Harrison Ford and Karen Allen arrive at the "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" fan screening at AMC Lincoln Sqaure on May 21, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)© WireImage

Harrison and Karen at the New York premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 2008

Sequel sensation

After being absent from from Temple of Doom (1984) and The Last Crusade (1989), Karen made a triumphant return in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). The actress was also briefly featured in a poignant scene with Indy in Dial of Destiny (2023), but confessed she was “disappointed” by her lack of screen time.

“I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was just not the direction they decided to go,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I was really happy that they came back together in the end”.

Karen Allen with her son, Nick Browne attending the Opening Night Performance of The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Production of 'A Summer Day' at the Cherry Lane Theatre on 10/25/2012 in New York. (Photo by Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

Karen and her son together in 2012

Family life

After hit roles in the likes of Scrooged (1988) opposite Bill Murray, fans wondered what became of Karen in the 90s. Following her marriage to actor Kale Browne, Karen stepped away from Hollywood stardom to focus on raising her son, Nicholas (b. 1990). The couple divorced in 1998.

“I had all these possibilities thrust on me at such a young age, and when I had a child, I had to stand on my own two feet and figure out who I was,” she told HuffPost in 2016. Her son, now 35, works as a chef, and even won the cooking competition Chopped in 2016.

Karen gushed: “I feel that he is living proof that I made all the right decisions, because he is such a lovely person.”

Great Barrington, MA - September 25: Karen Allen, an American film and stage actress, poses for a portrait in her store, Karen Allen's Fiber Arts. Best known for her roles in Animal House and Raiders of the Lost Ark, Allen now owns a clothing store in Western Massachusetts. (Photo by Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)© Boston Globe via Getty Images

Karen in her store, 2023

Crafting a new chapter

The actress, who previously studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology before she caught the acting bug, started her own craft company, Karen Allen Fiber Arts, in 2005. She now balances her film career with curating clothing and accessories for her Massachusetts-based store.

Karen told the Today Show that the travel element of acting, and uprooting her son, was a big reason why she decided to open a store and “plant roots”. “They’re all things that I have a deep fascination for,” the actress said of her creative pursuits.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Karen Allen attends the Los Angeles Premiere of LucasFilms' "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" at Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Karen at the LA premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, 2023

Making waves

Karen has continued to keep up her showbiz career; the actress is set to star in the upcoming horror film Other Mommy (2026), opposite Jessica Chastain.

Nearly 45 years on from her first appearance as Marion, Karen told People in 2023 that it was fans of the film “who really started to convey to me how much the character had meant to them”.

The actress also shared an insight into her relationship with Harrison and Spielberg after all these years – “What can I say? We have a lot of fun together.”

