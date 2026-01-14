What Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones' co-star Karen Allen is up to now, 44 years later

When it comes to action heroines, Karen Allen helped bring to life one of cinema’s most legendary women. Her role as Marion Ravenwood, the wise-cracking bar owner who becomes Indiana Jones’ sidekick, was a key part of the Harrison Ford-led franchise and its enduring success.

From being hand-picked by Steven Spielberg to her surprising career pivot, we’re taking a look at what the former Hollywood heavyweight is up to now – and what she’s shared about her time in the hit franchise.

© CBS via Getty Images Karen as Marion in Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981 A fearless breakthrough Following roles in Animal House (1978) and the Al Pacino-led Cruising (1980), Karen’s big break came in the form of Marion Ravenwood, the fierce heroine opposite Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). “I had my attention on Karen to be in one of my films ever since I saw her play Katy in Animal House,” director Steven Spielberg told The Hollywood Reporter. Karen remarked that her “adventurous spirit” prepared her to take on the role, adding that the experience bringing Marion to life was “empowering”.

© WireImage Harrison and Karen at the New York premiere of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, 2008 Sequel sensation After being absent from from Temple of Doom (1984) and The Last Crusade (1989), Karen made a triumphant return in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). The actress was also briefly featured in a poignant scene with Indy in Dial of Destiny (2023), but confessed she was “disappointed” by her lack of screen time. “I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was just not the direction they decided to go,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I was really happy that they came back together in the end”.

© Corbis via Getty Images Karen and her son together in 2012 Family life After hit roles in the likes of Scrooged (1988) opposite Bill Murray, fans wondered what became of Karen in the 90s. Following her marriage to actor Kale Browne, Karen stepped away from Hollywood stardom to focus on raising her son, Nicholas (b. 1990). The couple divorced in 1998. “I had all these possibilities thrust on me at such a young age, and when I had a child, I had to stand on my own two feet and figure out who I was,” she told HuffPost in 2016. Her son, now 35, works as a chef, and even won the cooking competition Chopped in 2016. Karen gushed: “I feel that he is living proof that I made all the right decisions, because he is such a lovely person.”

© Boston Globe via Getty Images Karen in her store, 2023 Crafting a new chapter The actress, who previously studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology before she caught the acting bug, started her own craft company, Karen Allen Fiber Arts, in 2005. She now balances her film career with curating clothing and accessories for her Massachusetts-based store. Karen told the Today Show that the travel element of acting, and uprooting her son, was a big reason why she decided to open a store and “plant roots”. “They’re all things that I have a deep fascination for,” the actress said of her creative pursuits.