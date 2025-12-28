John Travolta inundated with love from family and famous friends in emotion-filled message

John Travolta was feeling reflective on Christmas Day as he took a moment out of his day to look back on his life. The Grease star was enjoying the festivities with his family, including daughter Ella, 25, and son Ben, 15, and while his children finished opening the rest of their presents, John paused for thought.

Appearing outside having just taken their dog Peanut for a walk, the actor stood in front of a giant Christmas tree where he addressed his fans. "I just want to take this moment to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the last 50 years of your love and support. Not a day goes by where I don't appreciate the life you've given me. It's been a great, great time and I thank you, really. Merry Christmas."

The actor received a mass of messages in response to his message, including from his daughter, who simply responded with a series of love heart emojis. Goldie Hawn replied: "I love you John," while Linda Thompson wrote: "Merry Christmas John, all life's blessings to you."

Fatherhood is everything to John, who has worked hard to ensure his children have as happy lives as possible despite the tragedies they have faced. In 2020, the star's beloved wife, Kelly Preston, died following a battle with breast cancer. Years earlier in 2009, the couple's oldest child, Jett, passed away aged 16 after suffering from a seizure.

John Travolta (R) with daughter Ella and son Benjamin

John primarily lives in Florida with his two children, and the family also spend a lot of time in LA, where Ella is building her career as an actress. The 25-year-old recently opened up about growing up in the spotlight and how it was down to her family's support that she was able to stay grounded.

"What helped a lot was having my family constantly around, and I've always had such good friends and such a supportive family," she said. "Keeping that support group made it a really nice upbringing and didn't allow for a lot of negativity to creep in there, which helped a lot... "LA does feel like home for sure."