Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning go by very different names — and it's caused confusion

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are two of the most well-known sisters in Hollywood, having appeared in many films between them from an early age. But did you know that neither Elle or Dakota go by their first name?

The sisters were both born with very different monikers to the ones they use. Dakota was born Hannah Dakota Fanning while Elle's full name is Mary Elle Fanning. The sisters' mom, Hannah Joy Arrington, also goes by her middle name, a tradition she passed down when her daughters were born.

Elle explained back in 2016: "My mom goes by her middle name, and my sister goes by her middle name. Her first name is Hannah. "It's possibly a Southern thing, I don't know. But since my mom goes by her middle name, we go by our middle names too."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Miu Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning both go by their middle names

The star added during her chat with Glamour that this at times caused confusion during her childhood. "It was awkward in school when they were calling roll call because they'd go, 'Mary? Mary?' Kids would be like, 'There’s no Mary here.' I'd awkwardly raise my hand, like, 'Uh, it's me.'"

Elle and Dakota are incredibly close and have always been supportive of each other during their respective acting journeys, which both started when they were children.

© FilmMagic Elle and Dakota both shot to fame as child actors - both appearing in I Am Sam

Dakota shared a heartfelt message dedicated to her younger sister on January 22 as it was announced that Elle had been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Sentimental Value.

After sharing the news on social media, Dakota wrote: "I am the proudest sister today and every day. My best friend. My person. I love you."

© Getty Images for Academy Museum Elle and Dakota's first names are Mary and Hannah

Elle had written: "IS THIS REAL!?!?!?! IS THIS A DREAM!?!?!?! I can't catch my breath. I am in absolute shock. What an honor to have my first Academy Award nomination be for a film that acknowledges the power of moviemaking and family!

"My Mom, Grandma, Sister, and Aunt were here with me this morning to scream and hug and cry. Thank you thank you thank you. To be amongst the beautiful women in this category is truly overwhelming. I was equally overjoyed to see our entire 'Sentimental Value' family recognized!!!!!!

© AFP via Getty Images Elle has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Sentimental Value

"The gorgeous Stellan, Inga, and Renate, I will forever be in awe of you!!!!! Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt, our editor Olivier Bugge Coutté, Maria, Andrea, Lars, our Neon team, EVERYONE INVOLVED - cheers to you all! Or as you say in Norway, Skål!!!!!!!! I am filled with so much love. The whole house got nominated!!!"

Elle and Dakota have both spoken out about their close bond in past interviews. Dakota previously told Shape: "My sister, Elle, and I are really close. We always have been. We're very different, but we're very connected. We don't talk every day, but we don't have to. We just have that special bond."

© Instagram Dakota was so proud of her sister after she received her Oscar nomination

Elle, meanwhile, told Entertainment Tonight: "Your sister knows you more than anyone. I mean, she can sniff anything out of you. She can push your buttons more than anybody. That dynamic is so special and unique. They know your family more than anybody."