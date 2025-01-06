From Angelina Jolie to Harrison Ford, stars who had their kids and family as their Golden Globe dates

Awards season has officially kicked off with the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, January 5th.

The film and television awards, which have been held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for over 60 years, are the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2nd.

This year, the star-studded list of nominees includes Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore and Ariana Grande, among others.

THROWBACK: 2024 Golden Globes Highlights

Hosting the night is comedian Nikki Glaser, known for her several stand-up specials as well as her biting roast of Tom Brady, while some of the presenters are Salma Hayek, Sarah Paulson, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, Colman Domingo, Andrew Garfield, and many more.

And while for some couples the night serves as one of Hollywood's biggest and glitziest date nights, it was family night for others this evening, who brought out their kids, their parents, or even a grandparent or two!

1/ 5 © Getty Images Harrison Ford Harrison, who is nominated for his role in Shrinking, attended with his daughter, Georgia Ford, who he shares with his late ex-wife Melissa Mathison.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Angelina Jolie Angelina, nominated for Maria, brought her daughter Zahara, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Pamela, nominated for her role in The Last Showgirl, had her son Brandon Thomas Lee, who she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.





4/ 5 © Getty Images Dakota & Elle Fanning The Fanning sisters, who celebrated nominations for Ripley and A Complete Unknown, attended with their grandmother.

