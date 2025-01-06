Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Angelina Jolie to Harrison Ford, stars who had their kids and family as their Golden Globe dates
From Angelina Jolie to Harrison Ford, stars who had their kids and family as their Golden Globe dates
Split image of Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara, and Harrison Ford with his daughter Georgia, at the Golden Globes January 5, 2025© Getty

From Angelina Jolie to Harrison Ford, stars who had their kids and family as their Golden Globe dates

The Golden Globes are airing on CBS Sunday, January 5

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Awards season has officially kicked off with the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, January 5th.

The film and television awards, which have been held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for over 60 years, are the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2nd.

This year, the star-studded list of nominees includes Pamela Anderson, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, Demi Moore and Ariana Grande, among others.

THROWBACK: 2024 Golden Globes Highlights

Hosting the night is comedian Nikki Glaser, known for her several stand-up specials as well as her biting roast of Tom Brady, while some of the presenters are Salma Hayek, Sarah Paulson, Kate Hudson, Kaley Cuoco, Colman Domingo, Andrew Garfield, and many more.

And while for some couples the night serves as one of Hollywood's biggest and glitziest date nights, it was family night for others this evening, who brought out their kids, their parents, or even a grandparent or two!

Georgia Ford, Harrison Ford during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Harrison Ford

Harrison, who is nominated for his role in Shrinking, attended with his daughter, Georgia Ford, who he shares with his late ex-wife Melissa Mathison.

Zahara Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Angelina, nominated for Maria, brought her daughter Zahara, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Pamela was accompanied by her son, Brandon Lee© Getty Images

Pamela, nominated for her role in The Last Showgirl, had her son Brandon Thomas Lee, who she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning pose with their grandmother during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Dakota & Elle Fanning

The Fanning sisters, who celebrated nominations for Ripley and A Complete Unknown, attended with their grandmother.

Glen Powell© Getty

Glen Powell

Glen, nominated for Hit Man, brought his parents, Cindy and Glen Sr., as his dates.

