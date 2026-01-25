Brooks Nader breaks her silence on Ben Affleck dating rumours

Model Brooks Nader has spoken out about rumours linking her to actor and director Ben Affleck.

"Haven't met him in my life," the 28-year-old wrote bluntly in Instagram comments on Saturday, January 24, 2026, responding to online speculation that she and the actor had hooked up.

Ben, 53, has not commented on the chatter. He has been single since his 2024 divorce from Jennifer Lopez, following his earlier marriage to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.

Brooks has previously been candid about her dating life, telling Us Weekly in November 2025 that she is very much single – and unapologetic about it. "I swear I'm single, and if I’m flirting, you’ve been there too," she said at the time. "Do not judge me. Let me flirt in peace."

She joked that the rumours have even confused her family. "My poor dad calls me every other day asking, 'Who's this one now?' He’s like, 'What am I supposed to tell my friends in Louisiana?' And I’m like, 'I’m just having a conversation.' It’s wild."

Brooks was married to Billy Haire from 2019 to 2024. Later that year, she briefly dated her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko, with the pair dating on and off until April 2025.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month, Brooks didn't hold back about that relationship. She recalled asking producers for "the hottest, douchiest guy" as a newly divorced contestant – and being paired with Gleb.

According to Brooks, the chemistry was immediate, later quipping that dancers live up to their reputation, adding with a laugh that while marrying one might be risky, dating one definitely isn't.

The model has been very frank in recent months about her use of weight-loss drugs. She admitted to being "addicted" to them despite her family's staged intervention. Brooks was confronted by her sisters during an episode of her reality TV series Love Thy Nader after they discovered a basket full of needles that are used to inject GLP-medication.

Brooks acknowledged that she is aware the weight-loss injections are not healthy for her, but she has struggled to discontinue their use. "The thing that I was so shocked about with the show was that I had so many people reach out to me saying 'I'm also addicted to GLP-1. I’m ashamed to talk about it because there's such a stigma around it. It’s a crutch for me,'" she told Bustle.